The Lee College Navigators started the Region 14 Tournament on a good note with a 68-61 victory over Navarro College on Thursday afternoon at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gym.
Lee was scheduled to face Paris Junior College in the semifinal round of the tournament on Friday evening.
Navarro was erratic on offense to start the game, missing several field goal attempts, and the Navagators took advantage of the opportunity. Lee blazed to a 10-0 lead on 2-pointers by Ta-Jae Jenkins, Jorge Moreno, Djahi Binet and a pair of baskets by Tidjaine Dioumassi. The Bulldogs finally got on the scoreboard at the 11-minute mark with on a jump shot by Tre’von Love.
After Lee extended its lead to 15-4, Navarro started to chip away at the Navigators as they cut the deficit to nine points. The Navigators would answer back as Dioumassi took a steal the length of the court and finished off the play with a slam dunk.
Lee’s defense held tight while the Navigator offense continued to control the game as they led 37-35 at 37-25. The Navigators had key 3-pointers from Makalani Kafele and Joshua Cooper down the stretch.
The Navigators continued to keep the Bulldogs at bay as they extended their lead to 51-33 with 10 minutes left in the game as Dioumassi and Moreno were continuing to be a dominant force offensively with several baskets.
However, the game started to take a turn the Bulldogs’ way behind the hot-handed shooting of Braelon Bush and Jayshawn Moore as they helped cut the lead to 56-42 with 6:26 left. Navarro would attempt to try and chip away at the Navigators as the Bulldogs narrowed the gap to 68-56 with crucial jump shots from the Moore and Bush tandem.
Zane Butler would pull Navarro to within seven by sinking a pair of free throws and sinking a 3-point shot in the final eight seconds, but time was the Bulldogs’ enemy as the Navigators defense held as time ran out.
Lee was led by Dioumassi’s 15 points, while Moreno scored 12. Kafele also was a factor for the Navigators with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Look for tournament updates from the weekend online and in Tuesday’s Baytown Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.