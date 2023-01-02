Last week, Lee College’s mens basketball team put on an offensive showcase in their 42-point victory over Lone Star College-Tomball.
However, don’t expect Wednesday’s road game at Navarro College in Corsicana to be a pushover.
The nationally-ranked No. 18 Navigators (12-3, 4-0) remain undefeated in Region 14 South Zone play, but will face a high-scoring Navarro team that is averaging 97 points per game. The Bulldogs are currently in a four-way tie for first place in the East Zone at 3-1 with Kilgore, Panola and Paris Junior College.
“Navarro is always a well-coached team and are extremely talented,” Lee College head coach Nick Wade said. “I have expressed to our team how hard we’ve worked to get to where we are now and that we must not lose sight of the fact that every team is going be at their best when they face us. We must stay focused.”
Wade has been pleased with the offensive side of the ball, which has been led by Djahi Binet, Jorge Moreno, Ta-Jae Jenkins and Terrance Johnson.
“We’ve continued to improve as the season has come along,” he said. “Everyone has stepped up offensively as different people have contributed greatly at certain times. We have some depth and it has allowed us to keep guys fresh and sharp.”
With the conference schedule back in full swing, Wade noted that the Navigators must tighten up defensively.
“Our guys need to continue to defend the court at a high-level,” he said. “We are going to need that type of play against teams such as Navarro and others as we go deeper into our conference schedule. We can’t afford to underestimate any team at any time.”
After Wednesday’s game at Navarro, the Navigators will face Trinity Valley Community College at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Lee College Arena. The Cardinals are 5-9 overall and 0-4 in conference play, while the Navigators seek to continue their home winning streak to 17 consecutive victories.
“We know what lies ahead of us,” Wade said. “Our job is to take things one game at a time. We pride ourselves on being the very best and we relish the opportunity to compete at a high level. That’s what the game is all about.”
