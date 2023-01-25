Lee College will host a Spring Job Fair April 6 from 2-5 p.m. This event is open to Lee College students, alumni and the community. Students and job seekers bring resumes and dress for success. 

Employers review resumes and take advantage of interviewing outstanding candidates at the Lee College Sports Arena. This is the perfect opportunity for your organization to fulfill your hiring needs.

