Waterfowl, or ducks as most folks know them by, have always been around on the Upper Texas Coast as far we have records.  Although less plentiful than years gone by, they are still here year-round, and more so in winter months as many species winter all along the Gulf Coast. 

But speak to someone that’s been around here for a while…and they all agree… those whistling ducks sitting in trees are kinda newcomers!   Mexican Tree Duck, Whistling Tree Duck… they are known by many names, but their official name now is the Black-bellied Whistling-Duck.  

