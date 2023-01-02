American Woodcocks

American Woodcocks have eyes set high on their heads so that they can see 360 degrees around themselves. 

 Sue Heath

In late December and through January, those of us in east Texas are treated to the display of the timberdoodle if we take the time to seek them out. Timberdoodle? That’s the colloquial name for the American Woodcock, a bird species that likes moist forests. Although they are taxonomically considered a shorebird, you’ll never find one near the shore! 

They walk along the forest floor probing for earthworms with their specially designed bill which has a flexible tip. They sometimes rock their body back and forth stepping heavily with their front foot to get worms to move around in the soil, and if you ever see one out in the open you might see them walking this way. There are a lot of videos online showing this distinctive feature. Google it!

