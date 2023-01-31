The Lee College basketball team has earned its share of national attention this season. Now, it’s the Navigators leader that is in the spotlight.
Head Coach Nick Wade has guided Lee to a No. 8 national ranking and has been named as HoopDirt.com’s JUCO Coach of the Week. Under Wade’s guidance, this year’s Lee College team is 11-0 in Region 14 play and 19-3 overall. The second-year head coach is 46-9 since taking over the Navigators program last year.
HoopDirt.com is the largest website in the country dedicated to college basketball coaching news and receives 3 million page views per month and a Twitter following of more than 51,000.
Before taking the helm of Lee’s program, Wade was head coach at Angelina College, where he guided the 2019-2020 team to a Region 14 championship and a berth in the NJCAA National Tournament.
“This is a tremendous honor and it has been a special year in my coaching career,” he said. “I share this honor with my staff, because they work tirelessly to ensure that everything runs smoothly. I have to give credit to my players as well. They let me coach them hard and they have bought into what we are teaching them and giving me everything they have.”
Wade also praised the Lee College administration for their support of the basketball team and the entire athletics program.
“With everything that (Lee College President) Dr. (Lynda) Villanueva has done here on campus has been an inspiration to us all,” Wade said. “We have people here on campus in every ready help us in any way. This is the best institution not only in the state of Texas, but the country. I’m just so lucky to be a part of it.”
