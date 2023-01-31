Lee College Coach Nick Wade

Lee College head coach Nick Wade, second from left, has a discussion with his players during a recent game.

The Lee College basketball team has earned its share of national attention this season. Now, it’s the Navigators leader that is in the spotlight.

Head Coach Nick Wade has guided Lee to a No. 8 national ranking and has been named as HoopDirt.com’s JUCO Coach of the Week. Under Wade’s guidance, this year’s Lee College team is 11-0 in Region 14 play and 19-3 overall. The second-year head coach is 46-9 since taking over the Navigators program last year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.