Maahi Singh

E.F. Green Junior School student Maahi Singh’s paper titled “Booker T. Washington v. W.E.B. Du Bois: Frontiers in Black Upward Mobility, Civil Rights, and Economic Stability Challenging Conventional Thinking in America”  was selected for the showase. She is pictured here with the NHD Executive Director Cathy Gorn.

College Park, Maryland — National History Day® (NHD) and the White House Historical Association are pleased to announce 11 students who were selected to have their papers featured in an online showcase and attend a Writer’s Workshop with the staff of the White House Historical Association on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The students wrote papers and are competing in the 2023 NHD National Contest. The papers were selected by Association staff, and the students will visit the White House Visitors Center. The papers are posted at whitehousehistory.org/rubenstein-center/k-12-education-resources-and-programs/educational-partners/nhd-paper-showcase.

The 2023 White House Historical Association Paper Showcase will highlight National History Day papers about the history of the White House and/or the Presidency. These papers also reflect the 2023 NHD theme, Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas. The papers cover topics from the early republic to the twentieth century and include topics of foreign and domestic policy.

