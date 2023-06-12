E.F. Green Junior School student Maahi Singh’s paper titled “Booker T. Washington v. W.E.B. Du Bois: Frontiers in Black Upward Mobility, Civil Rights, and Economic Stability Challenging Conventional Thinking in America” was selected for the showase. She is pictured here with the NHD Executive Director Cathy Gorn.
College Park, Maryland — National History Day® (NHD) and the White House Historical Association are pleased to announce 11 students who were selected to have their papers featured in an online showcase and attend a Writer’s Workshop with the staff of the White House Historical Association on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The students wrote papers and are competing in the 2023 NHD National Contest. The papers were selected by Association staff, and the students will visit the White House Visitors Center. The papers are posted at whitehousehistory.org/rubenstein-center/k-12-education-resources-and-programs/educational-partners/nhd-paper-showcase.
The 2023 White House Historical Association Paper Showcase will highlight National History Day papers about the history of the White House and/or the Presidency. These papers also reflect the 2023 NHD theme, Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas. The papers cover topics from the early republic to the twentieth century and include topics of foreign and domestic policy.
“We are thrilled to have our students return to Washington, D.C. to compete in the 2023 NHD National Contest,” shares Executive Director Cathy Gorn. “All NHD students are writers, and we are excited for these writers to have the chance to workshop with historians and authors as they improve their craft.”
“The White House Historical Association is privileged to share the research and writing of several history students from across the United States,” stated Association Vice President Dr. Matthew Costello. “I hope students, teachers, and members of the public read and engage with these papers.”
About
National History Day
NHD is a non-profit organization based in College Park, Maryland, that seeks to improve the teaching and learning of history. The National History Day Contest was established in 1974 and currently engages more than half a million students every year in conducting original research on historical topics of interest. Students present their research as a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance, or website. Projects compete first at the local and affiliate levels, where the top entries are invited to the National Contest at the University of Maryland at College Park. NHD is sponsored in part by HISTORY®, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Park Service, The Better Angels Society, and the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation. For more information, visit nhd.org.
About the White House Historical Association
First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. She sought to inspire Americans, especially children, to explore and engage with American history and its presidents. In 1961, the nonprofit, nonpartisan White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion’s legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association’s mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the Association has given more than $100 million to the White House in fulfillment of its mission.
