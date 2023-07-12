The trial of a Baytown man suspected of stabbing a woman to death on Mother’s Day has begun.
Byron Lloyd Collins, 34, is on trial for the murder of 50-year-old Nataliya Shal, who was stabbed to death in her West Baker Road apartment on May 8, 2016. A cigarette butt with his DNA on it led to his arrest or the murder.
A welfare call led police to Shal’s residence at The Lakes at Madera Apartments, 305 W. Baker Road, where they found Shal, a Ukrainian native, brutally murdered.
Shal’s husband, David Englerth, was questioned on the stand Tuesday. Englerth said at the time of Shal’s death, he was driving a truck out of state.
Danny Easterling, Collins’ appointed attorney, asked Englerth if he was the one who killed his wife. Englerth said no, he did not.
“I loved my wife,” Englerth said.
Within a few months of Shal’s murder, Baytown police detectives found a witness who provided a description of a man seen earlier that same day of Shal’s murder near her apartment. This led to a sketch of the suspect. In addition, the DNA evidence was submitted to the Department of Public Safety. It was tested for familial links to persons currently in custody, and it matched Travis Collins, Byron Collins’ brother.
Police began surveillance on Byron Collins after identifying him as a potential suspect. During the surveillance, detectives obtained a discarded cigarette butt, which had a sample of Collins’ DNA on it. It was sent to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science for comparison to DNA recovered from the crime scene. In December 2017, authorities discovered the DNA from Collins’ cigarette butt matched the DNA left at the crime scene. Detectives found Byron Collins at the same apartment complex where Shal was murdered and brought him in for questioning.
Detectives later said robbery was not involved in the murder, but there was evidence of a sexual assault.
The trial continues at 9 a.m. today in the 174th District Court.
