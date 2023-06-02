During talks about the upcoming Baytown Municipal Development District budget, some members felt they should be focusing more on economic development projects instead of ones that could fall under parks.
Victor Brownlees, Baytown’s finance director, presented the first draft of the proposed MDD budget for 2024. Brownlees said the budget is subject to their approval after they hold a public hearing on it at the July 6 meeting. MDD members later approved the hearing date.
Brownlees said they had added about $2.1 million in sales tax – a 33% increase in the budget over the past five years – in revenues.
“I think that is worth celebrating and noting,” Brownlees said. “However, my concern is that we may not necessarily be able to rely upon that going forward.”
Brownlees said the economy is showing signs, locally and worldwide, that sales taxes are slackening.
“For that reason, I do not want to be so ambitious and aggressive in the revenues that we anticipate for next year,” he said.
Brownlees added they should expect to see a conservative 2% increase but was quick to add he was hopeful things would get better. The budget could be revisited during the year, he said.
In the proposed MDD budget, the sales tax revenue is budgeted at $8.6 million. The total revenue, combined with other miscellaneous revenues, for 2024 is projected to be $8.4 million.
Brownlees gave a rundown of proposed projects in the budget, including $749,914 for the development of the Thompson Area Park, where the city is providing a 50% match for a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant that was approved in March 2022. The Art in the Park project, budgeted at $60,000, will provide creative visual art pieces in places such as the Wayne Gray Sports Facility, Unidad Park and McElroy Park. In addition, there is $70,000 for the Baytown Sports Youth League Improvements. This would provide funding for little league, pony league and soccer facilities, including bleacher covers, backstops, paving, trails, lighting and fencing repairs as needed.
There were also shade structures for the basketball courts at Pelly and Barkaloo Parks for $260,000. Pirates Bay Waterpark would also receive a new splash pad for $350,000 provided the MDD budget is approved.
Director Jacob Powell said he is not opposed to any of the projects but said he wanted to see major projects that come from MDD have a focus on economic development.
“There may be other projects in the general fund or elsewhere that have more of an economic impact,” Powell said. “Even in the budget, we have things like lift stations, which is a utility project, but it is in an area where we are having growth. So, I am thinking things like Garth Road. It is an infrastructure project, but there is definitely an economic development side of that on Garth. I’d like to see that moving forward.”
Director Heather Bentancourth agreed with Powell.
“I think that same philosophy could be used on the Texas Avenue area,” Betancourth said. “Right now, we have some utility issues that may or may not be discussed in (Critical Infrastructure Projects), but this might be another avenue to get some of those issues fixed.”
Mayor Brandon Capetillo said he would like the MDD to focus more on large-scale campaigns, such as Bayland Island. He proposed building a large parking garage on the island and other improvements.
“I feel that will continue to be an economic growth area in the future,” Capetillo said.
Capetillo added that all of the proposed projects are great.
“But I think we need to start weaning ourselves off of MDD being a parks project funding source. We have a general fund for that,” he said. “I want the mindset to change more to where we are going to invest in the next three-to-five years into Bayland Island or Texas Avenue. That would be a better use of the funds and that is the philosophy I would like us to move to as soon as possible.”
Capetillo said they need to stay closely aligned with the MDD’s intent, which he said was true economic growth.
“The TPWD grant and the splash pad…I can see where there is economic growth and opportunity for that,” Capetillo said. “The others, they are kind of small in nature. I have a hard time moving forward with what I know now today, and I have a hard time going and saying this belongs in the MDD budget. That doesn’t mean we cannot go and look at other budgetary items and other funding sources. I do not agree with the philosophical approach of approving these in this budget. That is where this is that.”
Capetillo reminded the MDD board that they have to make hard choices sometimes.
“Everything cannot get funded in one year. We would love for that to be the case,” he said. “That is where we have to go as a board to build a consensus for the direction of MDD as a board and as council.”
Brownlees also spoke on the Hyatt Regency Baytown – Houston, which had a soft opening recently.
“It is safe to say we have a wonderful product with the Hyatt Regency Baytown – Houston,” he said. “It is something to be justifiably proud of.”
Brownlees said it was sufficient to say they are closing the project out and anticipate finalizing it over the next few weeks with Garfield Public/Private and DPR Construction.
“I wish Hyatt all the very best and good fortune with the wonderful new hotel and convention center,” Brownlees said.
A formal grand opening for the hotel is expected later this month.
