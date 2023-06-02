During talks about the upcoming Baytown Municipal Development District budget, some members felt they should be focusing more on economic development projects instead of ones that could fall under parks. 

Victor Brownlees, Baytown’s finance director, presented the first draft of the proposed MDD budget for 2024. Brownlees said the budget is subject to their approval after they hold a public hearing on it at the July 6 meeting. MDD members later approved the hearing date. 

