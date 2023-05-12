Mr. Bill’s provides more than honey

One of the places you can buy Moore’s Real Texas Honey in Baytown is from Mr. Bill’s Honey, located at 900 E. Baker Road at Barkuloo Road.
W. J. (Bill) Daley, Sr. knows honey. He knows bees. He knows they have many health benefits.
He is also a certified Reflexologist in the Ingham Method.
The medicinal use of bees and bee products has been practiced since ancient times. However, it is recommended that before you take any product for a health condition, check with your doctor first.
HONEY
Honey is generally safe in adults and children older than age one.
It is used as an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial agent. It’s used to treat coughs and sore throats and it is also used to relieve gastrointestinal tract conditions, like diarrhea.
“The biggest problem with honey is people putting it in their cabinets,” Daley said with a grin. “If you keep it on your counter, you’re going to see it and use it. Use it or lose it (the benefits).”
Some studies suggest that honey might offer antidepressant, anticonvulsant and anti-anxiety benefits. And maybe even help prevent memory disorders.
It’s commonly used to treat burns and promote wound healing and scar reduction.
“Honey heals wounds four times faster,” Daley maintains. “Wherever there’s honey, there’s no germs. It’s God’s number one medicine.”
Daley did his own experiment, with his doctor’s cooperation, using honey on his wound after a surgery.
“After the nurse cleaned the area, I asked her to hand me a jar of honey I brought along. I poured it all over the wound. She went nuts!” he said laughing. “I convinced her it was okay and that the doctor knew about it. She finally calmed down and reapplied the bandages. The doctor examined the wound four days later and admitted that if he hadn’t seen the results with his own eyes, he wouldn’t have believed the difference the honey made.”
BEE POLLEN
In addition, Daley sells bee pollen which is thought to have many health benefits as well – from relieving allergy symptoms, treating discomfort from premenstrual syndrome to enhancing athletic performance, among other things.
“It’s great for my allergies. I put a pinch on my tongue and touch it to the roof of my mouth. The pollen dissolves right into my system and goes to work fast,” he claims.
BEE VENOM THERAPY
Daley also performs bee venom therapy, a practice he started when his wife, Alice, was going through treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS).
Alice was diagnosed with MS in 1991. The couple studied the MRIs of her brain for a year and could see the lesions grow. The more they grew, the more her mobility decreased.
Daley heard about the benefits of sting therapy at a MS support group meeting in 1995. Someone in Conroe was using the method to treat MS, so they went to check it out.
He read a book by Charles Mraz, a beekeeper from Vermont, who was popularizing bee venom therapy and learned that sting therapy had been done since the 1920s and was being used to treat arthritis and other inflammatory and degenerative diseases by helping with both pain and swelling, plus stimulating the body’s immune system to aide in treating inflammation and central nervous system diseases. When used to treat MS, common responses are believed to be increased stability, less fatigue and less spasm.
Shortly after this discovery, Daley and one of his neighbors started their own beehives and he began sting therapy on Alice. This was also the year he retired from Exxon and the year he learned about reflexology, a type of therapy that uses gentle pressure on specific points on the body, mainly the feet and hands. Daley was certified, one year later, as a Reflexologist so he could help Alice even more by easing her fatigue, anxiety, pain and uncomfortable skin sensations.
Along with working on Alice through reflexology, Daley continued to give her bee stings five or six times a day, twice a week. They noticed she had more energy and her joints didn’t hurt as much.
In 1996, Daley convinced her to let him sting her head since he believes to “sting where the problem is.” Over the next two years, he increased the stings to around 30 a week.
The treatments were helping her, and bees became an integral part of their lives. They would even bring them along on their vacations.
“If we ran low on bees, we’d find someone in the area to get more,” he said.
In 2003, the Daleys watched the lesions start to shrink and Alice’s mobility improved somewhat. They continued with sting therapy and reflexology until Alice passed away in 2015.
Daley kept a record of each sting he administered to his wife. That number is incorporated into a tattoo in his wife’s memory which reads, “Bee Well. Bee Stung. 20729.”
Daley continues to administer sting therapy on himself and his clients.
The Method
Since he doesn’t have any hives of his own anymore, Daley gets his bees from a few people in the area.
He puts them in a regular Mason jar with a lid with openings for ventilation. He places napkins on the bottom and includes a piece of honeycomb and a small part of a sponge. There’s also the center of a toilet paper roll that will become the bees’ new home. They can live in the jar for approximately two weeks.
A couple of days after Daley gets the bees settled in their new home, he’ll take the jar outside and remove the lid. The bees will go out to forage, exercise and defecate. A few hours later, approximately 90 percent of them will return to the jar. This is repeated daily.
“Bees have the best GPS in the world!” he exclaimed.
Before a new client is stung, Daley insists they get at least one reflexology session.
“I want to open their body up – let it flow – because people don’t realize how plugged up their body is,” he said. “I call it ‘unplugging the nerves and blood supply’.”
He’ll then question them to find out if they ever had bad reactions to bee, wasp or mosquito stings. If they answer no, then he’ll prepare them for their first sting. He’ll mark the spot, rub the area with Oragel to numb it and apply ice to slow down the swelling. He uses tweezers to get a bee from the jar and hold it at the site where the bee will instantly sting. He’ll leave the stinger in for a couple of minutes and see how the person reacts. If there are no complications, he’ll ask them to come back in a few days for a full treatment.
He keeps an EpiPen (an auto-injector that contains epinephrine, a medication that can help decrease your body’s allergic reaction) on hand in case someone has an adverse reaction, but he has never needed to use it.
During a typical session, Daley will leave the stinger in for 10-15 minutes to make sure the most venom is ejected. The frequency of the stings varies depending on the person’s needs.
Daley continues to sting himself, usually around six times a day. He says if he’s feeling tired, he will increase the stings to around 10.
“I’m 83 years old. There’s not a sore joint in my body and I’m outside working a lot. I feel I’m in pretty good shape,” he declared proudly. “I attribute this to my use of bee products and stinging routine over the last 20 years or so.”
