The ACE District will bring two free movie nights to Town Square, with “Selena” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24 and “Mulan” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31. Both movie nights will begin with trivia games and the movies will start at dark, all at 213 W. Texas Ave. There will be a concession stand with popcorn, chips and drinks, with area restaurants open for those who want more substantial food.
If either movie night is rained out it will be rescheduled later.
Shana Joseph, event coordinator for the ACE District, said the movie nights are sponsored by Chevron Phillips Chemical and H-E-B, and are in honor of International Women’s History Month. Previous ACE District movie nights have also featured strong women, she said. In the past it has had movies about real women, like the “Selena” move, but this year included the live-action version of “Mulan” to have a movie with more family appeal.
The ACE District, formally Historic Baytown’s Arts, Culture and Entertainment District, is an association of businesses, arts organizations and individuals formed to support the revitalization of the city’s historical business district along Texas Avenue.
“ACE is a very diverse group,” Joseph said, “and with us being diverse we do something for the Caribbean Culture, we do Oktoberfest to celebrate the German culture, we do the Latin Fest to celebrate the Hispanic culture.”
She said the group adapts as other events develop, no longer doing Black History Month events as more are sponsored by other organizations, and this year ending its Trunk or Treat to avoid competing with the city’s similar program. “When we see there are other things being done throughout the community, we don’t have to repeat it; we can let them celebrate it.”
The ACE District also sponsors the Sculpture Trail in the blocks around Town Square. A new set of sculptures was installed this month, so the movie nights provide an opportunity for people who have not yet seen the new collection to check it out.
