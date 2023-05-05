A man charged in the shooting at a motel that left one dead and another wounded has been caught, according to police. 

Baytown police said during their investigation of a March 17 motel shooting in the 3400 block of North Alexander Drive, they located Demarcuse L. Jackson Sr., 36, of Baytown, the evening of April 25 in the 3700 block of Garth Road. Police officials added they were aided in Jackson’s capture thanks to Crime Stoppers tips. 

