A man charged in the shooting at a motel that left one dead and another wounded has been caught, according to police.
Baytown police said during their investigation of a March 17 motel shooting in the 3400 block of North Alexander Drive, they located Demarcuse L. Jackson Sr., 36, of Baytown, the evening of April 25 in the 3700 block of Garth Road. Police officials added they were aided in Jackson’s capture thanks to Crime Stoppers tips.
“Due to the seriousness of the crime, Baytown Police SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were utilized to take the suspect into custody,” said Ana Fernandez, Baytown police spokeswoman. “The suspect surrendered without incident and was subsequently charged with murder.”
Baytown Police Chief John Stringer expressed gratitude toward the officers who found Jackson.
“The Command Staff of the Baytown Police Department is grateful for continued investigative work conducted by all personnel involved in this case and recognize their professionalism,” Stringer said. “This is also a great example of what the police department and the community can accomplish when working together to remove dangerous criminals from the streets of Baytown.”
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, Fernandez said.
Jackson was initially identified as a “person of interest.” In late April, he was then called a homicide suspect by police.
After police were called to the scene of the motel shooting, they discovered a 56-year-old man dead at the motel along with a wounded 33-year-old woman, who was identified as Amanda Blubaugh in court records. She was taken to a Houston hospital by Baytown EMS with a non-threatening gunshot wound.
Blubaugh was found lying on the sidewalk in front of Room No. 11 at the motel with apparent shotgun wounds, court records stated. A man was found lying face down in the bathroom by police. He was identified in court documents as Edward David Oneil. Court records show Oneil had an alias, “Shotgun,” and also appears to have gone by the name David Harvey.
The manager also said the motel’s surveillance video captured the shooting, according to court records.
Jackson is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. June 7 in Judge Danilo Lacayo’s 182nd District Court for an arraignment. Records also indicate that Angela Weltin has been assigned as Jackson’s lawyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.