By J. Warren Singleton
Special to The Sun
On Sunday morning, Mose C. Davis went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He died at the M. D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.
After being diagnosis with stage four lung cancer, Mose never gave up, and never complained. He simple put things in the hands of Almighty God and every time I asked him how he was doing, he said he was okay, he would be alright. What faith this man had.
Mose C. Davis was born in Stoneham, Texas on July 29, 1945 to the late Henry Davis of La Grange, Texas and Elvira Jones-Davis of Hearne, Texas. He was raised in Baytown, attended Carver Elementary School in Oakwood Addition, Carver Junior High School and graduated from the historic all-black Baytown George Washington Carver High School in 1963. He was my classmate and we’ve been friends since junior high school.
While attending Carver High School, he was a two sport athlete, basketball and football and played the positions of wide receiver, defensive back and kicker. He was a member of Carver‘s 1961 football state championship team. Mose had a brief setback during his high school football career, when he was clipped from behind during the last game of the season in a game played against La Marque High School, resulting in his leg being broken.
While at Carver, he was involved in many extracurricular activities. He was a member of the Honor Society and was president of the Student Council. He was a member of the Carver Junior and Senior Choir, Boys Double Quartet, and Male Quartet.
After graduating from high school, Mose moved to California to live with his uncle for a brief period of time. After returning to Baytown, he enrolled in Prairie View Agricultural & Mechanical College of Texas in 1964. After four years, he graduated from Prairie View in 1967, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration.
After graduating from college, he was hired by the Humble Oil & Refining Company in 1967. He worked in the Marketing Department, Internal Audit Department, Refining Department and Accounting Department before retiring. He retired from ExxonMobil in 2002 after 32 years of dedicated service.
Mose was a community leader and worked with the youth of La Porte. He was a coach for the La Porte Y.M.C.A and the head coach of the La Porte Vikings Senior Optimist League youth football team which was sponsored by the La Porte Sports Association. He and his assistant coach, Robert L. Swanagan coached several of the La Porte high school greats, such as Ricki Byars, Lloyd “Bubby Hill”, Marc Singleton and others who went on the earn collegiate football scholarships.
Mose was actually the individual who recruited me to coach the La Porte Junior Viking Youth Football Team.
Mose was married to Leslie Yvonne McNeil-Davis for 57 years and to that union, two sons were born, Brian Henry Davis and Erin Rashad Davis. They are the proud grandparents of two grandchildren, Tara Yvonne Davis and Tyler Jamal Davis. They have two great-grandchildren, Karter Rein Davis and Alani Azrielle Davis.
Mose was a devote member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in La Porte, Texas. He was an Extraordinary Minister, Usher, member of the Finance Committee and member of the Samaritan at St. Mary Catholic Church. He also was a member of the City of La Porte Civil Service Committee.
He was a member of “The Baytown Carver High School Recognition & Preservation Society and serves as the Society Chief Internal Auditor.
Mose was nominated by “The Baytown Carver High School Recognition & Preservation Society for induction into the prestigious PVILCA Hall of Fame. He was inducted July 18, 2015 at the Westin Galleria Hotel in Houston, Texas as a former Baytown Carver High School football athlete. He and I have been friends since 1959 when we started attending Junior High School at Baytown George Washington Carver. We were teammates on Carver’s 1962-63 football team. We also were classmates and we have been friends for 63 years. We both actually married two first cousins. Mose and his wife Leslie are the God-parents of my grandson, Eric Hipolito, who is extremely fond of his God-parents.
He and I were extremely close in high school and did many things together as teen and young adults. I have fond memories of some of the things we did when we were teens and young men. I remember when we were in high school, we organized a club called the “Spoilers” This club actually wasn’t like it sound and I don’t recall how we came up with that name. What I do remember was, Professor Edward “E. F.” Green, the principal of the Carver High school, didn’t like that name and he kept close eyes on us and what we were doing on and off campus. This club actually was a Jazz Club and we just enjoyed listening to all kinds of jazz music. I remember Mose, myself and a few other members going to a Night Club when we were young adults wearing our sweaters with the word “Spoilers” on them and they wouldn’t let us in the club because they suspected that we were gang members. That wasn’t the truth; we were a bunch of nice respectable young guys who love listening to jazz music. I suppose if we had chosen a different name, everything would have been hunky-dory and I’m sure Professor Green would have liked the idea too. After my first wife Sandra Kaye Robinson and I divorced, Mose, Leslie and I didn’t spend as much time together, however we still managed to keep up with each other and remained good friends over the years.
Mose C. Davis passing is a deep loss to his family, friends, and colleagues, as well as his former Carver School classmates/teammates and to those he always expressed kindness and love to throughout his entire life.
Visitation and a Rosary is scheduled for Friday, February 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, located at 816 Park Drive in La Porte, Texas 77571. Funeral Service/Celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:00 am, also at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in La Porte, Texas. Interment will be at Bethany Cemetery (Catholic Section) in Pasadena, Texas. Funeral Services are entrusted to Grand View Funeral Home & Memorial Park/Bethany Cemetery located at 8501 Spencer Hwy. in Pasadena, Texas 77505.
May eternal rest be granted to you my beloved Brother and may the Perpetual Lights shine upon you.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown.
