Moore Honey Farm providing Real Texas Honey

So, your allergies are acting up and you’ve heard about the relief honey can bring. You’ve read that it has other health benefits, including relieving sore throats, but you need to make sure you buy “raw local” honey since it contains pollen local to your area which will lessen your sensitivity to it. It also contains beneficial ingredients, such as natural enzymes and antioxidants.
Since you used the last of the honey on this morning’s biscuits, you head off to the store to get some more. You check out the aisle with the honey, carefully reading the labels. Many of them say “real,” “raw” and/or “local.” That is what you need, right?
So, you grab a jar, and off you go, happy with your sweet, healthy selection.
But did you actually buy what was advertised on the label?
Some brands that you see on the shelf purchase cheap and/or imported honey and may blend in a small percentage of Texas honey to market it as local, raw, Texas honey. The USDA or FDA does not define common terms used on honey product labels. Any honey in Texas can be labeled local, raw, pure, unfiltered or Texas honey – no matter the source. (See page 20 for more information on labeling.)
So how are you supposed to know which brand is actually real, raw and local?
In 2016, the Texas Beekeepers Association introduced a program called Real Texas Honey which verifies that its members are producing and selling 100 percent real Texas honey from their own bees or another Real Texas Honey member. Producers get a limited number of seals per colony. So, all you have to do is look for the silver Real Texas Honey seal.
An even easier way is to look for the Moore Honey brand.
The Moore Honey Farm, owned and operated by the Moore family in Kountze, is a proud member and supporter of this program. They are beekeepers who produce Real Texas Honey, straight from their beehives. They maintain about 2,500 colonies in over 40 locations, in five counties, from Houston to Beaumont.
Chris Moore started the business in 1999 after working at an industrial supply company. He has served as president and vice president of the Texas State Beekeepers Association and is still active in that organization.
“I was volunteering with a friend from my church doing handyman jobs. He kept showing up with this equipment and one day I asked him what it was used for. He said, ‘I’m a beekeeper.’ So, I started helping him on weekends. About a year later, he offered me a job. Probably the dumbest thing I could have done,” he said with a laugh. “My son was only a year old. And here I was, leaving a steady job with benefits to take a job where I didn’t know what was going to happen.”
He worked for his friend until a seed-tick parasite devastated his bees and had to file bankruptcy.
“I got a loan and bought him out,” Moore said. “He stuck around a couple of years since I was still learning.”
THE BEES
Bees are fascinating creatures. They are essential to our existence. And they work a lot. The worker bee’s lifespan depends on the time of year they are born. Those born in the spring will only live for five or six weeks.
“Bees’ wings are like a set of tires – they’re only good for so many miles,” Moore explained.
They spend their time collecting pollen, nectar and water plus perform other tasks including feeding the larvae, producing wax, building honeycombs and even guarding the hive entrance. If they are born in the fall, they will live through the winter to start new brood cycles in the spring.
The drone has no hive or field duties, mating with new queens is his sole contribution.
The queen’s only duty is egg laying and hive morale. She should live three to four years, but now she is lucky to live a year because of all the pesticides being used.
“Seems the whole world is trying to kill bugs and we’re trying to raise them,” said Moore.
“There are about 40,000 bees per colony. We keep between 5,000 and 6,000 colonies. That equals a lot of bees!” proclaims Moore.
He tries to keep his bees where there are a lot of tallow trees because these trees are just loaded with nectar.
“The tallows bloom later in the year than other things. Usually, around the end of April, their tags (seed pods) will open up for three to four weeks. You can smell the sweetness in the air,” Moore explained. “A bee has to fly so many miles and visit so many flowers to gather enough nectar and pollen to bring back to the colony. But with the tallow, just one tag and they are done.”
Bees have two “stomachs” – one is like a transport tank that they fill up with nectar. When they return to the box, they pack the frame cells with their haul. Next, they fan the honey to reduce the moisture, getting it below 18 percent, which produces the best quality honey.
THE HONEY FARM
The bees aren’t the only busy one’s working around the farm. You should see the employees buzzing around performing their tasks. Moore’s son, Jake, was born and raised around beekeeping and has worked the bees since he was eight years old and currently manages bee health and marketing for the farm. Holly and Katie perform various duties including bottling, while Bobby delivers and restocks the shelfs at the stores. Moore typically hires three more beekeepers to help work the bees.
Southeast Texas can have too much moisture due to our humidity, that’s one of the reasons why Moore Farms has a climate-controlled building where they store the honey in bulk barrels right after pulling it from the boxes. It’s kept in this refrigerated room to help dehumidify it, plus to keep it fresher and maintain its natural properties longer. All honey will crystallize over time, but the cold makes it solid as a rock.
The USDA doesn’t define raw honey, however it generally means honey that has not been heated or filtered. So, by general definition, most honey is not raw since it has been heated at some point in the process, especially to prevent crystallization.
“Since we believe ‘raw’ means unheated, we choose not to use the term on our liquid honey,” said Moore. “Instead, our liquid honey is labeled as ‘real unfiltered local honey.’”
Moore uses heat as little as possible, no higher than 120 degrees, to get the honey back to liquid form after moving it from cold storage. Since the healthy benefits of raw honey are killed at 140 degrees, it is imperative to keep the temperature set properly.
The honey will be in that room for a day and a half, being stirred to the perfect consistency, eliminating any crystals. It’s then pumped to another room that is kept around 85 degrees and when it’s cooled for another day it’s ready to be transferred to the bottling room.
The farm packages at least 3,000 pounds of honey a week. It’s never filtered. It’s the same liquid honey from the bee box to the bottle.
After the jars are filled, they are labeled and moved to a holding area until they are delivered to various outlets.
Their “Real Raw Honey” is a true no heat applied local honey. Instead of storing this honey in bulk barrels, it goes directly to the jar after harvest. This honey is naturally crystallized, making a great natural spread, which is the healthiest because it’s harder to fake compared to the liquid form.
“The companies that package honey didn’t want ours. It was known as baking grade and ingredient food. You wouldn’t see it on someone’s table because it’s darker than those others. And it has a stronger, bolder taste. I tell people, ‘Hey, we’re close to Louisiana, we like a little flavor in our food.’” he said with a laugh. “Clearer honey from up north doesn’t really have a taste, it’s just sweet. Ours has more taste.”
Tallow honey, the most produced type of honey in this area, has a darker color. The lighter colored honey you see in stores typically means it’s blended. That honey only has a small percentage of Texas honey. The rest is from states like the Dakotas, Minnesota and Montana which are the top honey producing states. But it still can be labeled as “Texas,” making honey one of the most adulterated foods in the world – third after olive oil and fish.
“We sell our honey way too cheap because we’re trying to be competitive with the ‘regular fraudulent honey.’ We have the advantage since we do everything in house,” Moore said proudly. “We can do it cheaper. We don’t have to buy honey from someone else. We process it. Bobby delivers it. No shipping to a warehouse. No salesperson. We’re cost effective. We do it all directly.”
But the farm’s production has been down the last two years.
“It’s tough being a beekeeper. I worry about the 40 percent colony losses. With all the property being cleared and developed it’s hard to find good places, with good forage, to keep bees. And it’s hard to find workers,” said Moore. “The production isn’t what it used to be. Bees are dying. I worry about how sustainable a business it’ll be.”
To be as efficient as possible, Moore gets three incomes off his hives.
First: The hives are trucked to California to help pollinate the almond farms.
Second: The hives are brought home to make honey.
Third: The hives are split and some of them go to Lubbock to pollinate the seedless watermelons.
“Yes, I tell people bees make watermelons,” he said laughing.
Now, those are some busy bees!
And there’s even more work being done back at the farm for their online store which offers their honey, honey gift boxes, honey BBQ sauce, Bee-nut Butter, bee pollen and bee’s wax. Plus, there’s some cool T-shirts.
To find a store near you that carries the Moore Farm products, use the locator map on their website, moorehoney.com.
And now, hopefully, you’ll BEE more selective about which honey you put in your shopping cart.
****
TRUTH IN LABELING BILL
The Texas House of Representatives recently passed a bill, H.B. No. 590, that says, “A person may not label, sell, or keep, offer, or expose for sale a product identified on its label as “Texas honey” unless the product consists exclusively of honey produced from apiaries in Texas.” This bill is now in the Senate Agriculture Committee. If it passes there, then it will go to the Senate for their approval.
“A few states, including California, have some type of labeling regulations. But in Texas, stores are selling products that have been heated over 150 degrees and it’s still labeled as ‘raw.’ There are holistic doctors telling patients to go get ‘local’ honey and they’re buying something that isn’t really local. And they’re paying a higher price because it’s labeled ‘raw local,’” said Moore. “It’s dishonest and it’s damaging the Texas honey market. But more important than that, it is deceiving the consumer. If it’s supplemented with some other honey, just label it that way. It’s still good honey. Just don’t be deceptive.”
