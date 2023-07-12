By Dave Rogers
The City of Mont Belvieu’s city council started the ball rolling toward issuing $40 million in certificates of obligations to double the capacity of its municipal wastewater treatment plant.
City council members voted Monday night to adopt a resolution authorizing publication of Notice of Intention to issue Certificates of Obligation.
That sets in place a timeline that could have the bonds issued as soon as the end of September with work ready to start in October or November. It will take approximately two years to complete the project.
“At the council retreat held in mid-June there was lots of discussion about capital projects we wanted to do for the good of the city,” Calyn Wesson, the city’s chief financial officer, reminded. She said council members placed “priority on our wastewater treatment plant expansion.”
Mont Belvieu’s wastewater treatment plant has a capacity of 1.5 million gallons per day and the plan is to expand capacity to 3 million gallons per day, with initial costs estimated at $36 million. The $40 million figure allows for cost overruns and other contingencies with any leftover funds going to other infrastructure needs such as water, sewer and streets.
“Will we issue that $40 million in one issuance?” council member Mike Pomykal asked Wesson.
Yes, she said.
“Probably largest one we’ve ever done,” Pomykal said.
“We should get this in one tranche,” Assistant City Manager Andy Rodgers said. “There is a possibility if the interest rates don’t work or the numbers don’t work, there is the possibility we have to stage this project out over a couple of years, but that is not ideal.
“That’s why we went with the blanket request up to $40 million.”
The current plant is estimated to be at 75% capacity and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires that once a wastewater treatment plant is at 75% capacity, the city must be in design phase for an expansion. At 90% capacity, the city must be in construction.
Design work is complete, city officials said. Bids are ready to go out for the project.
A certificate of obligation is required to fund a project so large, says the Notice of Intention to be published July 13 and July 20.
According to the same document, current estimates of assessed values and interest rates indicate Mont Belvieu has capacity to issue debt for approximately $40 million in 2023. The debt will be paid back over 20 years.
The Texas Comptroller’s website notes that while “Texas state law generally requires our local governments to seek voters’ approval before issuing debt that will be repaid from tax revenues…some local governments use certificates of obligation to fund public works without voter approval.
COs allow governments needed flexibility when they must finance projects in a hurry, such as after a disaster, or when needed to come into compliance with federal or state regulation.
Cities wanting to issue COs must post a description of the projects to be financed in local newspapers twice, first more than 30 days before the council vote on issuing the COs and a week after the initial posting.
After the notices are published, the construction bids are due from contractors Aug. 23 and council will approve the bonds on Aug. 28 unless a petition signed by at least 5% of Mont Belvieu voters protest the issuance of COs.
That would force a bond election of city voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.