On Jan. 28, the City of Mont Belvieu held its fifth annual Fish Fest at City Park. Each year this event grows in popularity drawing anglers of all ages for the chance to fish for rainbow trout right here in southeast Texas. This year was no exception with almost 400 people packing the park to drop a pole in the water and hoping to reel in both a tasty trout and, maybe, a trophy. For the first time, the Mont Belvieu Parks & Recreation Department gave out awards for the top five fish pulled in during the event. Liam Mettlach took the first place trophy for his trout that weighed in at 2.34 pounds. Trophies were also awarded to Russel Davis, Bradley Poole, Maggie Reid and Kelby Dunlap.
This year’s event was further enhanced by a generous $5000 donation from Oneok. The funds from Oneok allowed the city to introduce larger trophy-sized trout into the ponds at City Park that both increased the fun and stiffened the competition.
“Our community looks forward to this event every year and this year did not disappoint,” said Mont Belvieu Parks and Recreation Director Dustin Schubert. “A big thank you goes out to ONEOK for their generous donation. Through this partnership, we were able to enhance the event with more fish and door prizes. Our staff also worked very hard to add more activities to the day and keep this event growing. We look forward to having everyone join us at next year’s Fish Fest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.