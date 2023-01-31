fish fest

Over 400 anglers of all ages braved a drizzly morning at City Park hoping to catch a trophy fish.

 

 Photo by Cheryl Donatto

On Jan. 28, the City of Mont Belvieu held its fifth annual Fish Fest at City Park. Each year this event grows in popularity drawing anglers of all ages for the chance to fish for rainbow trout right here in southeast Texas. This year was no exception with almost 400 people packing the park to drop a pole in the water and hoping to reel in both a tasty trout and, maybe, a trophy. For the first time, the Mont Belvieu Parks & Recreation Department gave out awards for the top five fish pulled in during the event. Liam Mettlach took the first place trophy for his trout that weighed in at 2.34 pounds. Trophies were also awarded to Russel Davis, Bradley Poole, Maggie Reid and Kelby Dunlap.

This year’s event was further enhanced by a generous $5000 donation from Oneok. The funds from Oneok allowed the city to introduce larger trophy-sized trout into the ponds at City Park that both increased the fun and stiffened the competition. 

