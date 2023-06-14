Former Mayor Nick Dixon is surrounded by his family as he holds a copy of a City of Mont Belvieu resolution thanking him for nearly 30 years of service to the city. Dixon announced in January he was retiring after 19 years as mayor.
Nick Dixon’s dedication to the City of Mont Belvieu has exceeded the city’s ability to keep track of it.
And even if the record keepers couldn’t get a straight count on how many years he was a councilman before becoming Mayor in 2004, you can count on Dixon to keep doing all he can for the place in which he lives.
On Monday, June 12, the City of Mont Belvieu honored the just-retired mayor of 19 years for his 25, 26, 29 years of service to City Council — however long it was.
“We know that on May 23, 1994 Nick Dixon sat for his first meeting as a member of City Council,” Brian Winningham, city manager, said.
“He was here for over 1,000 council meetings,” said the new mayor, Joey McWilliams.
“And the records show that in that first meeting in 1994,” Winningham continued, “he profusely thanked the voters. But more than that, he thanked his wife, Loretta.
“For the last 29 years (since 1994), Nick has always been put together (well-dressed), always shows up on time and knows what he’s doing. I asked myself when I met him, ‘What’s his secret?’ Then I met his beautiful wife Loretta and I thought this is how it is. His beautiful wife takes care of him.”
Joined by his wife and, ultimately, other family members at the front of Council Chambers, a few feet in front of his seat as mayor until McWilliams was sworn in May 22, Dixon received a commemorative coin from the city, a much-too-large gavel and a street sign with the words “Mayor Nick Dixon” and “26 Years of Service” printed on them.
“I’ll call you Mr. Mayor from now until the time I leave the city,” Winningham said.
The city manager turned to Loretta Dixon, a former manager of the city pool and the creator of the Mont Belvieu seniors program, and Winningham presented her with a thank-you coin similar to the one he presented the mayor.
“Thank you so much for your support for the city. Also for your service to the city. But also to your husband,” he said.
Next it was time for Dixon to look over his shoulder as McWilliams, who was on council 10 years before he became mayor in an uncontested May 6 election, read a proclamation from the mayor’s old seat.
Winningham invited McWilliams to come down from the dais.
“I’m going to read it from up here, then I’ll come down,” McWilliams said. “If I come down, I’ll get all choked up.”
The new mayor noted it was “my first proclamation since taking over,” and he didn’t blubber while reading it to his good friend.
“He has spent 26 years continually promoting the health, safety and welfare of the residents of our city and has, through these efforts, contributed greatly to making Mont Belvieu an even better place to live,” McWilliams read. “The city staff and residents of our city will greatly miss Nick Dixon as a leader. We are glad to keep him as a neighbor and feel confident that the friendships with him will last a lifetime.”
McWilliams concluded by urging “all citizens to join in by thanking Nick for his service.”
“We’re not practiced at this transition of power,” Winningham noted. “But it’s definitely a peaceful transition. Mayor, thank you on behalf of the city and the City Council.”
Dixon had the final words.
“I want to express my appreciation over the years for all the council people that served, all the staff that served, the city managers, the city administrators that served,” Dixon said “We couldn’t have done it without you all. It’s been a pleasure to serve.”
