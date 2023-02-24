Motiva Enterprises presented a $5,000 grant to the Mont Belvieu Fire Department for the purchase of new thermal imaging cameras recently. Accepting the donation for Mont Belvieu at the Feb. 13 City Council meeting are Fire Chief Lee Atchison, far left, and City Manager Brian Winningham, second from right. Making the presentation are Motiva’s Dwayne Hunt, second from left, and Mike Fregia, far right.
The Mont Belvieu Fire Department has received a $5,000 grant award from Motiva Enterprises to purchase new thermal imaging cameras.
The specialized cameras can help firefighters make better decisions in an emergency and provide incident commanders with the technology to see hot spots from an exterior.
The Mont Belvieu Fire Department is one of 23 emergency response organizations across six states that received a total of nearly $159,000 in funding through the Motiva First Responder Grant Program which is designed to support first responders in communities that host Motiva assets.
“We greatly appreciate the support that Motiva is providing to enhance public safety in Mont Belvieu by making it possible for us to purchase new thermal imaging cameras,” said City of Mont Belvieu Fire Chief Lee Atchison. “Thermal imaging cameras make our operations safer by allowing our firefighters to have a clearer picture of the emergency. Grants like this one sponsored by Motiva are an important funding source that help make our communities safer.”
Through this program, grants up to $10,000 per applicant are being awarded to eligible organizations to fund the purchase of safety equipment, professional training, or safety education programs.
This week’s announcement represents the program’s second grant award cycle. Since the Motiva First Responder Grant Program was introduced in 2021, the company has provided grant awards to 40 organizations across its operating area totaling more than $289,000.
“Supporting organizations which contribute so much toward the safety of the community is one way we at Motiva put our core values into practice,” said Motiva Terminals & Pipelines General Manager Dollnila Slater. “In addition to improving the safety and preparedness of local first responders, we hope that these grants have a lasting, measurable impact on the communities where our employees live and work.”
Applications for the next cycle of grant awards will be accepted Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, 2023.
