Motiva donation

Motiva Enterprises presented a $5,000 grant to the Mont Belvieu Fire Department for the purchase of new thermal imaging cameras recently. Accepting the donation for Mont Belvieu at the Feb. 13 City Council meeting are Fire Chief Lee Atchison, far left, and City Manager Brian Winningham, second from right. Making the presentation are Motiva’s Dwayne Hunt, second from left, and Mike Fregia, far right.

The Mont Belvieu Fire Department has received a $5,000 grant award from Motiva Enterprises to purchase new thermal imaging cameras.

 The specialized cameras can help firefighters make better decisions in an emergency and provide incident commanders with the technology to see hot spots from an exterior.

