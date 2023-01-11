It’s “think again” time for any folks considering driving over to Mont Belvieu to do some crime.
The city council for the fast-growing community in west Chambers County voted 6-0 Monday night to purchase 21 license plate readers for its police department.
The devices make a visual and digital record of cars entering and exiting the city of 7,500 via one of the many highways and byways passing through town.
The cameras feed those license plate numbers into a computer system that sounds an alarm to police when the plates match a database of stolen cars or those belonging to people with outstanding criminal warrants.
“Statistically speaking, Mont Belvieu has a very low crime rate, particularly violent crime,” Police Chief Jimmy Ellison said. “My task is to keep it that way. Any tool we can utilize to make that happen, we will look at.
“All of the agencies we visited with who have these cameras reported remarkable results.”
Ellison spoke with The Baytown Sun prior to Monday night’s city council meeting.
Council voted to do the LPR deal with Flock Safety Inc.’s Plate Reader System as part of its consent agenda.
Mayor Nick Dixon had barely begun calling the agenda item for discussion and consideration before council member Mike Pomykal quickly announced “so moved,” making a motion to spend $52,500 for the cameras and an additional $13,500 implementation fee for the first year of use. Council member Jabo Leonard seconded Pomykal’s motion.
“We hope the crooks will go try to do business somewhere else,” Leonard said of the readers’ effect on crime. “We’re going to try to be ready for them if they show up.”
In a Nov. 2022 story by TV station KVUE about more and more Austin-area cities employing license plate readers, a rural police chief called the cameras “a force multiplier” when it comes to recovering stolen cars and identifying wanted vehicles.
Mont Belvieu PD has 27 full-time employees, Ellison said, who cover an area of 17 square miles. He said the cameras would be used primarily to cover both ends of all roads in and out of the city limits “and other high traffic areas, closer to high crime areas.
“We don’t have any high crime areas right now,” Ellison said. “We want to keep it that way. You have to factor in how your city’s roadway system is laid out. We felt like 21 would be sufficient for what we think we’re going to need for the future.”
The contract with Flock Safety includes an opt-out after one year.
“If there’s no value in the cameras, then we just stop the lease,” Leonard said.
City manager Brian Winningham opened the meeting with a project update, reminding progress of the city’s 19 capital projects can be followed via periodic updates on the City of Mont Belvieu website.
He said that the city has gone from 19 to eight active projects and that most – the other 11 – will be substantially completed in the next couple of months.
News was good about the new City Hall.
“We’re expecting the major completion by March and to have a phased city staff operation going there by the end of March,” Winningham said. He added that the new Fire Station No. 1 should be complete by the end of August.
He noted significant improvement at Hackberry Park, saying “we’re hoping by spring we can have people start walking through there.”
Council agreed to a $750,000 Chambers County Annual EMS Funding Agreement and a $100,000 Chambers County Annual Fire Protection Funding Agreement.
It awarded three Community Investment Grants totaling $27,000 -- $10,000 each to Bridgehaven and CASA of LCC, and $7,000 to Friends of Chambers County Library -- and announced it had $33,000 remaining with a new application deadline of March 1.
It held two public hearings on pipeline permits for Air Liquide and Air Products.
