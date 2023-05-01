Mont Belvieu candidates

Chambers County, Texas, was the 10th-fastest growing county in the nation on a percentage basis last year, according to the Census Bureau, and Mont Belvieu fueled that growth.

The West Chambers County city has jumped in population from 7,808 at the time of the 2020 Census to 9,505 — a jump of 21.7% — in three years, according to estimates from the Census Bureau. That’s an increase of 6.77% per year, which exceeds Chambers County’s growth rate for 2022 of 5.3%.

