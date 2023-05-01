Chambers County, Texas, was the 10th-fastest growing county in the nation on a percentage basis last year, according to the Census Bureau, and Mont Belvieu fueled that growth.
The West Chambers County city has jumped in population from 7,808 at the time of the 2020 Census to 9,505 — a jump of 21.7% — in three years, according to estimates from the Census Bureau. That’s an increase of 6.77% per year, which exceeds Chambers County’s growth rate for 2022 of 5.3%.
Managing that growth is always an issue for Mont Belvieu leadership and The Baytown Sun asked candidates for the City Council running in Saturday’s election if it concerned them.
Position 2
Laurie Guidry, incumbent
“It is truly amazing how fast this town has changed in the 20-plus years that I have been here. The city leaders of the past have done a remarkable job in staying ahead of the growth. Because they have done such a great job and if we continue to be proactive, I believe that this community will continue to be a very special place.
“I do have some concerns about Riceland, which is the first Master Planned Community in our city, but with our current City Manager and the amazing staff that we have at the City, and our City Council, I know that everything will be done to assure that this city will always be ahead of the curve.”
Mickey Bertrand, challenger
“My main concerns are safety, increased traffic congestion, drainage, supply of water, removal of waste, and increased taxes to pay for added infrastructure. I believe that all these concerns can turn out in a good way by listening to the residents when they have concerns, and the council working together by being proactive and thinking through these areas of concerns.”
Tommy Henry, challenger
Did not return a questionnaire.
Position 5
Danny Campbell, challenger
“The truth of the matter is a city is either growing or it is dying. I want Mont Belvieu to continue to thrive, not just for those who live here now, but for generations to come. Ultimately, the goal of any council is to ensure the safety of its citizens, maintain and promote a well-trained and well-equipped police force, supply quality water and sewer services, sufficient roadways for projected growth, and have foresight to plan for the future.
“If we, as a city and council, can do these things effectively, then we are on the right path, whether a city is growing exponentially or not at all, but that takes strategic planning and creative solutions.”
Don Price, challenger
“It is a good thing that people want to move to our city as it shows that there are opportunities for the citizens and businesses. People move to Mont Belvieu because of the excellent quality of life, such as having a Recreational Center, parks for children, MBLink, senior citizen center, as well as a great school district.
“The Mont Belvieu city council plays an integral part in managing the growth by having building codes that are up to standards that benefit our citizens and businesses. Growth is managed by providing local activities that promote good citizenship such as activities at our park and Recreational Center. Security and safety is managed by the City Council by providing resources to the Mont Belvieu PD and Mont Belvieu Fire Department.”
Russell DiBenedetto, challenger
Did not return a questionnaire.
Each candidate was asked their vision for Mont Belvieu and how they plan to help achieve it. Here are their responses:
Position 5
Danny Campbell, challenger
“Mont Belvieu is truly an amazing place, with a school district second to none in our area, and a city providing services that weren’t even contemplated two decades ago. In order to continue down the path of ensuring our city remains as a diamond “on the hill,” we must manage growth responsibly, be responsive to the citizens, and every decision must be strategic.
“And we get there by partnering with our counterparts within Chambers County and Barbers Hill ISD to ensure that all decisions are strategically made to manage growth for the future, and not just for the now. At total buildout, we will eclipse 30,000 residents within the city limits of Mont Belvieu. I want something we can look back on 30 years from now and be proud of. If elected to serve the citizens of Mont Belvieu, I will always make decisions with foresight for the future.”
Don Price, challenger
“My vision is to continually encourage a great relationship with the citizens of Mont Belvieu that gives and promotes and encourages communication and concerns between those same citizens and the city council. I want to cultivate a friendly atmosphere and nurture a positive relationship with the employees of Mont Belvieu and with Barbers Hill ISD and Chambers County.”
Russell DiBenedetto, challenger
Did not return a questionnaire.
Position 2
Mickey Bertrand, challenger
“My vision for the city is that people will see us as the place to live, work, and visit without being concerned for their safety, adding recreational things for people to enjoy themselves. I can help achieve these things by listening to the people’s concerns and being on the city council where I can be part of the decision process.”
Laurie Guidry, incumbent
“My hope for Mont Belvieu is that it will continue to be the very special place that it is. I want to remain safe, clean, well-cared for with beautiful parks and walking trails, with as many amenities as possible to pwwrovide for our families. I want Mont Belvieu to continue to be a place where everyone says hello, even if they don’t know you. A City Government that works hard to serve its citizens every day. A City that understands how important our residents are, how important our families are, how important our senior citizens are, and strives to meet their needs.
“I want our city to continue to partner with our Schools, our County our Industry, and our Chamber of Commerce to provide all of quality services that we have today. I also want us to strive to be prepared for our future. Just like MBLink, I want us to be brave enough to think outside the box and take chances that are fiscally responsible, but allow us to continue to be cutting edge when it comes to serving our residents.”
Tommy Henry, challenger
Did not return a questionnaire.
