From left, Mont Belvieu City Manager Brian Winningham, City Council members: Mike Pomykal (Pos. 1), Laurie Guidry (Pos. 2), Joey McWilliams (Pos. 5), District Judge Randy McDonald, Jabo Leonard (Pol. 6), Mayor Nick Dixon, Barbers Hill ISD Trustee George Barrera, Mayor Pro Tem Arnold Peters (Pos. 3), Chambers County Commissioner Tommy Hammond (Pct. 3), County Treasurer Nikki Whittington, Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia, Barbers Hill ISD Superintendent Greg Poole and County Court at Law Judge Cindy Price.
Officials from City of Mont Belvieu and Barbers Hill Independent School District joined representatives from Chambers County and other community stakeholders at the official opening of the Mont Belvieu-Barbers Hill Hall of History Thursday.
This museum, which traces the community’s history from its early days as a rice farming community to one of the fastest growing cities In Texas, was created through a partnership between the City of Mont Belvieu and Barbers Hill ISD.
The museum is expected to preserve the area’s unique history and provide a place for the growing community to learn more about the area’s past while also providing a learning environment for BHISD students.
The Hall of History is located on the back side of the Barbers Hill ISD Administration Building at 9600 Eagle Dr. in Mont Belvieu. It is open to the public Wednesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.