From left, Mont Belvieu City Manager Brian Winningham, City Council members: Mike Pomykal (Pos. 1), Laurie Guidry (Pos. 2), Joey McWilliams (Pos. 5), District Judge Randy McDonald, Jabo Leonard (Pol. 6), Mayor Nick Dixon, Barbers Hill ISD Trustee George Barrera, Mayor Pro Tem Arnold Peters (Pos. 3), Chambers County Commissioner Tommy Hammond (Pct. 3), County Treasurer Nikki Whittington, Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia, Barbers Hill ISD Superintendent Greg Poole and County Court at Law Judge Cindy Price.

 Photo courtesy of the City of Mont Belvieu

Officials from City of Mont Belvieu and Barbers Hill Independent School District joined representatives from Chambers County and other community stakeholders at the official opening of the Mont Belvieu-Barbers Hill Hall of History Thursday.

This museum, which traces the community’s history from its early days as a rice farming community to one of the fastest growing cities In Texas, was created through a partnership between the City of Mont Belvieu and Barbers Hill ISD.

