Mont Belvieu Area Chamber is proud to welcome CAN Behavioral Health to the area, Located at 401 West Texas Avenue, Baytown, Texas 77520, they are open and ready to serve the community. Pictured: (Left to Right) Kathy Jaeger (CAN Staff), John Havenar (Owner/Founder of CAN), Gordon McCarley, Susan LeBlanc (State Representative Terri Wilson’s office), Paul Dunlap, Mike Wilson, and Lili Dunlap.
Shipley’s Do-Nuts recently had its grand opening. Pictured: (Center) owner, Aman Dhuka, and staff. Also pictured: Terri Leo Wilson’s Staff Susan LeBlanc, City of Mont Belvieu Mayor Joey McWilliams, City of Mont Belvieu City Manager Brian Winningham, Chamber President/CEO Macie Schubert, Chamber Board of Directors Mindy Neail and Holly Jackson, Ambassadors Hilary Otto, Veronica Artis, Alyssa Birkenseher, and Ray Grayson.
Main Squeeze Juice Co. opened in Mont Belvieu at 2909 Eagle Drive Pictured (Center) are: center owners Jackie Jacobs and John Bell, along with other staff members. Also pictured are: Susan LeBlanc (Terri Leo Wilson’s Office), Jabo Lendard (City of Mont Belvieu Council), Joey McWilliams (City of Mont Belvieu Mayor), and Veronica Artis (Chamber Ambassador).
Shipley’s Do-Nuts
Main Sqeeze Juice Co.
