On May 6, the Mont Belvieu Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Eagle Nutrition’s new owner Carley Rives with a ribbon cutting. Eagle Nutrition is located at 13520 Lakes of Champions Blvd, Mont Belvieu. Pictured: Chamber President/CEO Macie Schubert; Chamber Ambassador Blyth Adam; Eagle Nutrition owners Carley Rives and husband; and Chamber Ambassador Prin Cole with staff members.
The Mont Belvieu Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Fischer’s Hardware to the Mont Belvieu Area, located at 6817 FM 3180 Rd. Pictured from left: Mindy Neail, Chamber boardmember; Frank Herrera, Fischer’s Hardware general manager; Susan LeBlanc, state representative Terri Wilson’s office; Tommy Hammond, Chambers County commissioner; Marissa Herrera; Donneshea Cook, Chamber ambassador; Shannon Cotham, Fischer’s Hardware general manager; Ray Grayson, Chamber ambassador; Candace Pitkin, Chamber ambassador; Sherriff Brian Hawthorne, Chamber advisory board; Macie Schubert, Chamber president/CEO; Lesley Hart; Rhonda Barker, Chamber membership director; and Lili Dunlap, Chamber ambassador.
The West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce welcomed one of the newest Edward Jones locations to Mont Belvieu. The Edward Jones office of Brandon Bauerle, Bryson Stacy, Justin Christmas and Bailey Byford, is located at 13520 Lakes of Champions Blvd, Mont Belvieu. Pictured from left: Dianne Luttrell, administrative staff; Prin Cole; Brandon Bauerle, financial advisor; Blythe Adam; Justin Christmas, fiinancial advisor; Bryan Crismon, Chamber board of directors, president; Bailey Byford, financial advisor; Aric Boullion, Chamber board of directors; Bryson Stacy, financial advisor; Rachel Dugger; Rhonda Barker, Chamber staff; Kerrigan Reznicek, administrative staff; Paul O’Reilly, Chamber board of directors, treasurer; and Candace Pitkin.
The West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce welcomed SpiritHorse Liberty Therapeutic Riding Center and Healing Hooves to their new location in Dayton; 2303 County Road 624. Pictured from left: Veronica Artis; Jennifer Garcia; Donna Wiebelhaus, SpiritHorse executive; Ryan Kerrigan, Chamber board of directors; Tiffiney Fite, director of Healing Hooves; Olivia Duffey, executive director of Healing Hooves; Michea Ford, equine specialist; Penny Durant, Chamber board of directors; Craig Girard, SpiritHorse board president; Alyssa and Eliana Rios; Prin Cole; and Leah Veazey.
The Mont Belvieu Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Whataburger to the Mont Belvieu Area, located at 9213 Eagle Drive. Pictured front row, from left: Mont Belvieu City Councilmen Arnold Peters and Mickey Bertrand; Whataburger managers and staff; Mont Belvieu City Manager Brian Winningham; Mont Belvieu Mayor Joey McWilliams; and Whataburger Regional Marketing Manager Jill Bates. Back row from left: Chamber Boardmember Penny Durant; Chamber Ambassador Hilary Otto; Chamber Ambassador Gordon McCarley; Chamber Boardmember Mindy Neail; Chamber Ambassador Janice Jircik; Mont Belvieu Food Pantry Organizer; Chamber Ambassador Alyssa Birkenseher; Chamber Board President Bryan Crismon; Chamber Ambassador Blythe Adam; Chamber Ambassador Ray Grayson; Chamber Ambassador Veronica Artis; Chamber Boardmember Rita McKay; Chamber Ambassador Leah Veazey; and patron Lee Barker.
