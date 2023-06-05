Upon entering the Mont Belvieu Animal Shelter, you will inevitably hear the sounds of cats meowing and dogs barking.
They are the adoptable pets kept at the shelter, hoping to find a good owner and a home. The shelter held an Open House event Saturday, inviting the public to come out and see its facility, learn about its foster and volunteer programs and, of course, meet the animals.
Weston King, the shelter’s animal services officer, said the shelter had been in operation since 2017. King described the shelter as a state-of-the-art facility.
“It is an adoption center, plus an animal shelter,” King said. “We do adoption, and rescue transfers. It varies on what services we do.”
King said while they vaccinate the animals in the shelter, it is not a facility where people bring pets for vaccinations.
The shelter can hold about 16 dogs and 20 cats, King said.
“We’ve seen more animals than that, but we put them where we can at that point,” King added.
King said they decided to hold the Open House event to show people what the shelter offers and let them see the facility for themselves. They also wanted to showcase their volunteer and foster programs.
If anyone is interested in the shelter’s volunteer program, King said they should visit https://montbelvieu.net/169/Animal-Services. They will find a volunteer application to fill out. Once approved, the volunteer will be sent information on how to begin their adventure volunteering at the shelter.
King said as a volunteer, they should be prepared to do a lot of cleaning, something they do often, especially in the animal kennels.
“We also do socializing and exercise for all of the animals,” King said. “They spend time with (the animals) to get them to be more people-friendly. It is about getting them around humans.”
King said one of the volunteers’ duties is to take the dogs to the play yard and exercise them for about 15 to 20 minutes daily. The yard has AstroTurf and is multi-purposed.
“We use it for get-to-know-you and exercises,” King said.
King said anyone thinking about being a volunteer at the shelter should know that it is a labor-intensive job.
“Besides a lot of cleaning on the dogs, it is also just being able to be around and exercise animals without being scared of them,” he said. “We want someone to come out and be able to give us a hand. We are an operation of just two people, so we do not have the time to do the exercises on the animals a lot of the days, so we depend on our volunteers to help out and get some stress release out of them.”
King added that the shelter has a high school program, where students have to be in at least the ninth grade and age 15 and up.
The shelter also offers a foster program. Melanie Losoya, the shelter’s programming coordinator, explained that the program just began in March.
“Our goal for this program is to place animals in foster homes for many reasons,” Losoya said. “No. 1 is to put some animals out of the shelter. And relieve our capacity issues here. This helps gets animals out of the building into homes temporarily until they are adopted. And it helps us with animals that have medical issues that need to be treated for a period of time.”
Losoya said volunteers are needed, especially with dogs.
“They are here for an extended period of time, and fostering them gives them a break from the shelter and brings them back for adoption,” she said.
Losoya said anyone can be a foster.
“Even if you are inexperienced or unsure about it, we are willing to accept you as a first-time foster,” Losoya said.
Fosters have to undergo a background check, just like with the volunteer program.
“Once that is cleared, we will need vet records,” Losoya said. “We need to see updated vaccination and spay records. If you rent, we need to see permission from the landlord. Other than that, if you want to let animals in and want to help us out, you are just what we are looking for.”
The facility itself has kennels for dogs and cats. King said they take an occasional bird or hamster. There are some “get-to-know-you” rooms for dogs and cats, so any potential owner can have a space to spend time with the animal they are thinking about taking home. These rooms are cleaned once a day. There are also quarantine rooms, so when cats and dogs first come into the shelter, they are taken into isolation first to make sure they do not have diseases. There is also quarantine space for bites, but shelter workers said they are not used very often for that purpose but more as an overflow space.
The shelter also has a washroom, a laundry room, and storage for extra equipment. There are also extra toys, food, and foster supply items, such as blankets, food, pillows, and everything you need to take an animal home.
There is also a medical room where they give animals vaccinations and store medications and supplies.
The shelter is located at 3831 Perry Avenue in Mont Belvieu. Its phone number is 281-576-2417.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.