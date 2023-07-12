Families of Opportunity Center patients honored on the memory wall were given gift wrapped cookies decorated for their loved ones.
Pictured from left are: Vincent Venegas, Ava McCallister, Bernadette Coates, Mia McCallister, Lorna McCallister, Floyd Stubblefield, Renee Venegas Parrott, Suzanne Cates and Bay Area Rehabilitation Center Executive Director Kimberly Watson.
Bay Area Rehabilitation Center Intern Chloe Sumrall and Opportunity Center Program Coordinator Maria Rodriguez prepare to release the butterflies in honor of those patients of the Opportunity Center who have passed.
Photo by Carol Skewes
From left are Jerry and Suzanne Cates, Madisyn Cates, Sue and Dennis Dowling, Jeannine Fulkerson and Jennifer Simotas.
Suzanne Cates’ mother, Patsy Dowling, was an advocate for the Opportunity Center and the”Patsy’s Destiny” accessible playground is named for her.
Photo by Carol Skewes
From left, Vincent Venegas, Rudy Venegas and his daughter, Renee Venegas Parrott.
Photo By Carol Skewes
Renee Venegas Parrott sheds tears when she first sees the Angel Wings memory wall displayed inside the Opportunity Center in memory of her loved ones.
Photo By Carol Skewes
Bay Area Rehabilitation Center Executive Director Kimberly Watson and Tracey Kinney.
Photo by Carol Skewes
Bay Area Rehabilitation Center Intern Chloe Sumrall and Opportunity Center Program Coordinator Maria Rodriguez prepare to release the butterflies in honor of those patients of the Opportunity Center who have passed.
Photo by Carol Skewes
Bay Area Rehabilitation Center Board Member Lynne Foley is pictured with Dennis and Sue Dowling.
Clement Edinborough was a fixture at Baytown Area Rehabilitation Center for more than 30 years.
Thanks to the people who run the center, he will continue to be.
Executive Director Kimberly Watson revealed the new Memory Wall to families of former clients who have passed away at a ceremony at midday Wednesday.
The wall in the Opportunity Center portion of the campus on Decker Drive features hearts with angel wings, each carrying the initials of a departed loved one (because HIPAA privacy laws won’t allow full names).
“We always want them to keep watch over us,” Watson explained, choking up.
Tears leaked from the eyes of everyone who attended the brief ceremony that was capped by a butterfly release.
“Today was overwhelmingly unexpected,” said Edinborough’s sister, Bernadette Coates.“It was comforting,”
