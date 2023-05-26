(DISCERNING READER ALERT: This column was first published on May 26, 2013.)
While walking (barely) one full Survivors Lap at the recent Bay Area Relay For Life, I spotted ex-Insurance Baron James Coffey, who now spends time as a substitute teacher here.
Later, with my lap completed, I caught up with James for a quick visit. I don’t see him much anymore and enjoyed our chat.
But even when I see James at a distance – like singing in Music Man Jack Hall’s great Christmas production at Second Baytown – my mind races (crawls?) back to the time he played a key, key role in the birth of the Kiwanis War Memorial.
A lot of people don’t know the hours James and the late Sam Bramlett put in on the marvelous statue that stands in Bicentennial Park and honors Baytown war dead.
While he shuns the spotlight, I hereby declare that James deserves a lot of credit. His work was invaluable to the completion of the memorial.
I know. I was there.
It all started when Wanda Orton, the wondrous Sun columnist, wrote a piece pointing out that Baytown was in dire need of a public monument. As usual, she knew of what she wrote.
Meanwhile, through default (or rigged voting), I’d somehow been elected Kiwanis president. (I was the Barack Obama of my day.)
At the end of my term, I proposed to the board that we use some of our apple sale proceeds and follow Wanda’s suggestion. Want to build a War Memorial, anyone?
For once, they listened to me. (It had to happen sooner or later.)
“Wanda has a great idea, Jimbo, so we’re making you responsible,” the board told me. “Git ’er done!
“Meeting adjourned.”
“No, wait,” I said. “I just meant that THE CLUB should do this. Not me.”
“Git ’er done!” the board decided.
Thusly, I asked James and Sam to join a War Memorial Committee. Without hesitation they agreed. Thank goodness.
With a giant helping-hand from Ernie Bond, then the Junior Marine ROTC instructor for Goose Creek CISD, the project was put into motion. Most of the “motion” was supplied by James, Sam and Ernie.
(When you’re chairman, you can let others do the work.)
It took many months to gather the names of these true heroes and to design and build the monument. But on April 21, 1986, San Jacinto Day, the obelisk was dedicated.
It was a proud, proud day, an uplifting day.
I can’t remember exactly, but I believe to begin with there were like 119 names carved in stone on the statue. Several have been added since.
I went by the Kiwanis War Memorial the other day. I meditated for a bit and thanked the men whose names are on the monument.
I also thanked The Supreme Commander In The Sky for heroes like these.
Later I found another column Wanda wrote some years ago that sums it up far better than I could. Let me share her thoughts:
“Behind every name on the Kiwanis War Memorial is the story of a life – a story all too brief.
“We look at their names and think of dreams and ambitions unfulfilled.
“We also look at their names with deep respect, knowing these men paid the ultimate price.
“Maybe you don’t recognize any names on the Kiwanis War Memorial. Maybe you were born long after these wars ended or you moved to Baytown in recent years.
“Having come from another time or place, it’s possible you never heard of these people. That doesn’t matter.
“What matters is the fact that kin, friends and strangers alike, longtime residents and newcomers, on Memorial Day … will have the opportunity to join together to honor these men.
“Whether or not we knew them or they knew us, they gave their lives for all of us – for generations past, present and future.”
Words to remember Monday on Memorial Day – and in the future.
God bless them all.
Jim Finley is a retired managing editor of The Sun. He can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Jim Finley.
