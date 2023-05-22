Meet the face behind Pat the Patriot, Goose Creek Memorial High School Mascot

Who would have thought that being the Goose Creek Memorial High School mascot would bring senior Madison Ridenour out of her shell?
People who know Maddie outside of her Pat the Patriot costume would say that she’s kind, inclusive and compassionate.
“I’ve seen other Pats that are all good, but when she puts on the costume, it becomes GCM. She’s not just a mascot, she’s a representation of what we feel on our campus,” Principal Katherine Holland said.
Holland has noticed that Ridenour doesn’t just stand on the sidelines, she interacts with people and makes them want to feel engaged.
“We can see another person put on the costume, but no one brings personality and life to Pat quite like Maddie,” Holland said.
Ridenour has been performing as a mascot for four years at GCM and is going to try out for Lamar University’s mascot Big Red the Cardinal.
At Lamar, she plans to study American Sign Language (ASL) and English. When she graduates from Lamar, she either wants to be an ASL teacher or teach English to deaf children.
Ridenour has always loved interacting with people at sports events and ensuring that people feel included.
“My former cheer coach Nancy Jacobs encouraged me to try out to be the mascot. She knew I was the mascot at Highland Junior School, and she thought I would be a perfect fit for Pat,” she said.
The interaction is different between cheerleading and being Pat. Madison loves to hype up and energize the crowd.
“I’m glad that I didn’t try out for cheerleading because I didn’t want to stand on the sidelines,” she said. “I wanted to interact with people.”
The persona that Ridenour puts on when she becomes Pat is an elevated version of herself, but she did have some practice perfecting the character at cheer camp.
“I had to learn how to walk as Pat and it became natural and comfortable to me each time. Having him be laid back and chill makes Pat more inviting to little kids and people who may be unsure of him,” she said.
Pat has helped her socialize, but it has also created opportunities to network and she has been invited to events with mascots from across the district.
Ridenour has also played other roles, such as The Grinch and Easter Bunny. She loves to perform as The Grinch because she gets to be sassy and is the polar opposite of Pat.
She is considering working at Universal Studios in Florida or Walt Disney World as one of their costume characters after she graduates from Lamar.
“While I’m searching for a job, I wouldn’t mind working at a theme park. I’d either like to be Donald Duck at Disney World or a scare actor at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights,” she said.
Being a mascot is not all glamorous and Ridenour says the most difficult thing about being in costume is the heat.
“The heat of the summer really takes a toll on me in the costume, but it taught me to focus on my breathing and how long I can endure being in the costume until I need a break,” she said.
Ridenour always tries to make everyone feel welcome even if it may take a little bit to warm up to Pat.
“I was extremely shy during my freshman year and I would only talk to people that I knew,” she said. “Once I got into the overall interaction and involvement, it opened barriers that my social anxiety had created.”
Pat has helped Ridenour overcome her social anxiety by not caring what people think and the only opinion that really matters is God’s.
“My advice to anyone auditioning to be a mascot or has interest in being one is to give your all and put your thoughts into God. Put all your worries out to him and he’ll lead you down the path you need. Because that’s what happened to me,” she said.
