The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that a Baytown elderly couple found dead in their trailer in June died of hyperthermia.

Ramona Ison, 71, and Monway Ison, 72, lived in a trailer in the 2100 block of Colonial Drive. Neighbors said the couple was having issues with their air conditioning unit but did not request assistance fixing it. One neighbor told KHOU-TV that he knocked on the couple’s door June 16 and, after receiving no answer, decided to have police conduct a welfare check. They found Monway Ison in the living room, according to the medical examiner’s report, and Ramona Ison was discovered in the bedroom. Police reports say a deceased dog was also found in the trailer. It is unknown if the heat caused the dog’s death. 

