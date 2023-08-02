The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that a Baytown elderly couple found dead in their trailer in June died of hyperthermia.
Ramona Ison, 71, and Monway Ison, 72, lived in a trailer in the 2100 block of Colonial Drive. Neighbors said the couple was having issues with their air conditioning unit but did not request assistance fixing it. One neighbor told KHOU-TV that he knocked on the couple’s door June 16 and, after receiving no answer, decided to have police conduct a welfare check. They found Monway Ison in the living room, according to the medical examiner’s report, and Ramona Ison was discovered in the bedroom. Police reports say a deceased dog was also found in the trailer. It is unknown if the heat caused the dog’s death.
The Isons are two of seven deaths related to the heat within the past 40 days, according to medical examiner office officials. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 90s, even reaching the 100s, for at least the following week. The heat wave has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory until 9 p.m. Thursday. The advisory includes Baytown.
The NWS stated that “hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness to occur.”
They also provided tips to be prepared for the intense heat.
“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the NWS stated. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”
The NWS also said to take extra precautions for those that work or spend time outside.
“When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening,” the NWS stated. “Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.”
The NWS also advised that heat strokes are an emergency and to call 9-1-1 if you or someone you know is experiencing signs of having one.
