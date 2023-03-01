Fourteen months and $5 million later, the Don McLeod Sports Complex opens Saturday in Cove.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at the site, 8138-B FM 3246 in Cove, just south of Interstate 10.
The Mont Belvieu Youth Softball Association will be breaking in the four fields later that morning as it stretches its legs after a previously cramped co-existence at Mont Belvieu City Park.
“Because of the growth of Mont Belvieu and baseball, softball and soccer seasons all going on at the same time, it was really crowded,” said Josh Ickes, president of the MBYSA.
“On Friday nights, the parking lot was a nightmare. I reached out to the county, and the county blessed us with the opportunity to use the new complex.”
In all, MBYSA has 350 girls ranging in age from 4 to 14 registered to play on 31 teams in four different age groups, Ickes said.
Don McLeod Sports Complex, named after a prominent Mont Belvieu law enforcement officer and former city manager, takes the place of run-down Don McLeod Park on the west side of Mont Belvieu, with the land being sold for another industrial expansion.
The new complex includes four fields suitable for both softball and Little League baseball with a concession stand and bathroom facility and is a carbon copy of $5 million complexes built at Lake Anahuac Park and being constructed at Cook Park in Winnie.
Each of the fields at Don McLeod Sports Complex is named after a prominent former Chambers County leader: Gordon Speer, Andrew Lannie, A.N. “Boots” Nelson, Jr., and Paul Williams.
Making Don McLeod Complex different from the other two $5 million complexes is the location of the Chambers County Westside Community Center.
According to County Commissioner Tommy Hammond, the structure can double as a shelter for the nearby communities or be set up as a remote emergency management command center.
Also on the property on FM 3246 is a trash collection station and a road and bridge yard for the county.
Saturday morning’s ribbon cutting will be followed not only by games but pageantry, an appearance and short presentation by Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia, a bounce house and food trucks and Chick-fil-A will be on scene.
“Mont Belvieu City Park has gotten kind of overwhelmed,” Hammond said. “This will be a really nice alternative.”
