They held a pre-election forum for candidates for Mont Belvieu’s City Council runoff election and a lovefest broke out Tuesday night.
First, the four top vote-getters from May’s Position 2 and Position 5 City Council elections used the occasion put on by the Mont Belvieu Area Chamber of Commerce to profess their undying love affair with Mont Belvieu.
“When I first got involved with Mont Belvieu, there was a battle between the chamber, the city, the school district and the county. They couldn’t get along over anything and nothing could get done,” 22-year resident Laurie Guidry, the one-term incumbent in the Position 2 seat, said. “Since I’ve been here, it’s pretty incredible to see how they’ve worked together to make things happen.”
Barbers Hill ISD’s administration building and its new boardroom, also called the Justin Jenson Conference Room, was the setting Tuesday. The four candidates up front all failed to get a 50% plus one majority in their May 6 election, so a Saturday, June 17 runoff election is necessary.
Guidry, a Realtor, was elected to her first three-year term in 2020 and is the only candidate technically running for re-election. But in a three-person race, she was 28 votes shy of a majority, finishing with 46.2% of the vote.
Her opponent for Place 2, Mickey Bertrand, is a retired plant supervisor, who won 31.2% of the vote May 6.
Danny Campbell, a former U.S. Army infantry officer who now works in commercial real estate, was on Mont Belvieu council from 2019-22, in the Place 6 seats. He lost his re-election bid last year to another former Mont Belvieu councilman and former Barbers Hill football star, Jabo Leonard.
Campbell says Mont Belvieu has what the rest of the country is seeking now.
“Look around our country now . I think we, around the country, have an identity crisis. That’s not what we have here in Mont Belvieu,” he said. “What I see here in Mont Belvieu is that we are that American identity that we’re all striving to keep.”
Campbell and Price are seeking Place 5 this year. It was vacated by Joey McWilliams, who moved up to replace retiring Mayor Nick Dixon in an uncontested May 6 election. Campbell won 42.1% of the vote in a three-person Place 5 race in May, while Price, a successful former Barbers Hill head football coach, won the second most votes, 37.9%.
Price has lived in Mont Belvieu for about 30 years, raising his family there. But he moved around a lot in his early days in coaching.
“I’ve been where they have great cities and terrible schools and people will not move to that community,” he said, joining the chorus in lauding BHISD schools.
Bertrand grew up in Winnie and was a graduate of Hamshire-Fannett High School in Jefferson County before marrying into a Mont Belvieu family and moving to Cove to raise his family. A couple of decades ago, the family moved into Mont Belvieu. He’s been active in youth sports and was a member of the Barbers Hill school board in the past. He’s a former Chaplain’s Aide in the service and spends many of his Sundays preaching at an area church.
“My father-in-law, my mother-in-law and my wife — all her family —are lifelong people from Mont Belvieu. I just want to give back to the community,” Bertrand said.
None of the candidates expressed problems that needed to be fixed with the current Mont Belvieu government. The current council is constantly improving an already great quality of life for the citizens, they said.
Bertrand issued a semi-apology for running against a current council member.
“I have nothing against Laurie,” he said, as Guidry reacted with a smile. “I love Laurie. It’s just we both want to run and serve our community.”
All four candidates agreed that drainage and streets are the citizens’ biggest complaints, and noted that repairs are steadily happening but that the job is massive.
When moderator Ronnie Anderson asked them what they’d do if they were handed $1 million dollars, the only consensus was a desire for that cash to multiply by hundreds. Hundreds of millions, they said, would be needed to create an instant fix to the drainage and too-narrow streets.
All four boasted of their experience, both from their past jobs and volunteer service. But as the only one not of retirement age, Campbell sought to identify with younger voters.
“If you want to have a representative on council who lives every day what you live every day as a parent, vote for me,” he said. “I’m coaching your sons in Little League, helping veterans at CCVA, mentoring in schools. I’m very dedicated to the people of the community, and I’m down in the trenches, just like you are. I’m excited to take on the responsibility to represent the people of Mont Belvieu and work with the others on council.”
If there was a non-positive Tuesday night, it was the attendance. Fewer than 50 citizens were in attendance.
“It’s an issue everywhere,” Price said when asked about possible turnout for the runoff.
About 700 voters took part in May’s election, fewer than 10% of those eligible. Because each of Mont Belvieu’s councilors serve the entire city, voting in both races is open to any registered voter.
Early voting runs from June 5 to June 13.
“School’s out and there’s not a school board election (as in May) that drew some people to us. The key is to get people out to vote,” Price said.
Bertrand said he welcomed the extra time to meet potential voters.
“I’m meeting a lot more people, more than I met the first go-round,” he said.
Campbell said the runoff has kept him busy chasing votes.
“It’s allowed for more time to connect with people,” he said. “Over the phone, in person, through some virtual town halls, so that’s been beneficial. Nobody wants to go through a runoff. My concern is getting people out to vote.”
“I’m not doing any more, or any less than I did before,” Guidry said. “We’ve got great people running, so it’s a win-win. Our city’s in great hands. If people think I‘m the right one for it, then that’s great.”
