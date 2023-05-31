Place 5 mic sharing

Don Price, left, passes the microphone to Danny Campbell during Tuesday's Runoff Candidate Forum in Mont Belvieu. Both are seeking the Position 5 City Council seat in a June 17 runoff election.

 Sun photo by Dave Rogers

They held a pre-election forum for candidates for Mont Belvieu’s City Council runoff election and a lovefest broke out Tuesday night.

First, the four top vote-getters from May’s Position 2 and Position 5 City Council elections used the occasion put on by the Mont Belvieu Area Chamber of Commerce to profess their undying love affair with Mont Belvieu.

Position 2 3-shot

Mont Belvieu Councilperson Laurie Guidry, left, smiles as her runoff opponent, Mickey Bertrand, answers a question during Tuesday night’s Runoff Candidates Forum put on by the Mont Belvieu Area Chamber of Commerce. Moderator Ronnie Anderson is also pictured.

