Mont Belvieu’s pair of three-candidate city council elections are headed to June runoffs after none of those running for office secured the mandatory 50% plus one majority vote needed to claim the seat outright.
Laurie Guidry, the lone incumbent facing a challenger in the Mont Belvieu election, was the top vote-getter, with Saturday’s unofficial results showing 329 votes for Guidry or 46.2% of the total 712 votes cast for Position 2.
Barring a surprise, she will face preacher Mickey Bertrand in a run-off election. Vote totals aren’t final until they are officially canvassed at council’s May 15 meeting.
The unofficial vote count for Bertrand was 215 votes, or 31.2% of the votes cast. Third-place finisher in that race, behind Guidry and Bertrand, was county investigator Tommy Henry, with Saturday night’s unofficial total at 168 votes (23.6%).
For Position 5, a special election was called to fill the seat of Joey McWilliams, who was the only candidate to file for mayor, to replace a retiring Nick Dixon.
Former council member Danny Campbell and former Barbers Hill head football coach Don Price should be in a runoff for Position 5. Campbell secured 307 of the 729 votes (42.1%) cast for that office and Price drew 276 votes (37.9%). Russell DiBenedetto, a Barbers Hill schools maintenance worker, got 146 votes (20.0%).
In other Chambers County races, two-decade school board member George Barrera won re-election over challenger Brandon Thornhill to the BHISD board.
Tiffany Guy, a BHISD employee, easily won re-election to the Goose Creek CISD school board over challenger Yacel Amador for District 6.
There was no incumbent for District 3, which was won by James Campisi with 71.4% of the vote over fellow challenger Darrell Banks.
For Anahuac school board Position 5, incumbent Melinda Trainer won a three-way race outright, capturing 54.1% of the 185 votes cast. Willie Lancon was next with 23.2% and Natali Vargas garnered 22.7%.
Kolby Chambliss and Sean Perry scored big wins for Anahuac city council, with Perry getting 87.5% of the vote over Larry Akins in Position 3 and Chambliss scoring 73.0% of the votes over Nicole Wible Swearingen for Position 1.
Again, Saturday’s vote totals are unofficial until each governmental entity meets and officially canvasses the votes.
