Mont Belvieu’s pair of three-candidate city council elections are headed to June runoffs after none of those running for office secured the mandatory 50% plus one majority vote needed to claim the seat outright.

Laurie Guidry, the lone incumbent facing a challenger in the Mont Belvieu election, was the top vote-getter, with Saturday’s unofficial results showing 329 votes for Guidry or 46.2% of the total 712 votes cast for Position 2.

