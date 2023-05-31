Brandon Capetillo

Mayor Brandon Capetillo shared updates regarding the San Jacinto Mall property and other developments with the Rotary Club of Baytown on Wednesday. 

What about the mall? 

That was one question Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo took time to address at the Wednesday’s State of the City address at the Rotary Club of Baytown. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.