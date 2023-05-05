A fire that broke out at the Shell Refinery in Deer Park is not a danger to the community, officials said.
The explosion happened around 3 p.m. Friday at the plant in the 5900 block of Highway 225. It resulted in some lanes along Highway 225 closing and smoke plumes were seen for miles, even reported traveling toward Channelview.
On the East Harris County Manufacturer’s Association’s Community Awareness Emergency Response site, an Environmental Duty Representative at Shell Deer Park posted around 4 p.m. Friday that they were experiencing fire within one of the plant’s units.
“The incident is being handled within the boundaries of this facility and there is no threat to the community from this incident,” the official posted. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
Shell sent out a press release saying that the fire started at 2:56 p.m. Friday, at their Deer Park chemicals facility in their Olefins unit.
“The ignited product includes cracked heavy gas oil, cracked light gas oil and gasoline,” the statement read.
Deer Park Mayor Jerry Mouton told ABC13 that it was an oil and gas fire from a leak and that “burnt carbon” was what is burning. Mouton added that it was safe for the community.
No shelter-in-place order was issued due to the wind blowing away from the city. In addition, no students were dismissed from Deer Park schools.
Air monitoring was also reported to be conducted in the area.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on Twitter that the industrial teams from the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and Harris County Sheriff’s Office were coordinating because of the fire. Gonzalez added that responding units could see the fire from the freeway.
Five people were reported to have been taken to the hospital as a precaution. Their condition was unknown as of Friday afternoon.
