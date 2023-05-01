Hurricane Preparedness Week – The city declared April 30 through Tuesday as Hurricane Preparedness Week. With hurricane season officially beginning June 1 and lasting until November 30, now is the time to start thinking about preparing for a possible storm hitting the area.
National Emergency Medical Services Week – The EMS personnel were recognized by city council for their hard work and dedication to helping people in need. The week lasts from May 21 through May 27.
National Baby Day – Members of Babies in Baytown were honored at city council as they declared April 29 as Baby Day.
National Clerks Week – The City of Baytown’s clerks and their office workers were honored as the city declared April 30 through Tuesday as the 54th Annual Professional Municipal Clerks Week.
City council meetings are not always for voting on ordinances, determining tax rates, or changing language to city codes. It is also a time to say “thanks” to some folks that have done good for the community.
At the recent Baytown city council meeting, there were five recognitions that highlighted the good things people are doing in town.
City council first recognized Babies in Baytown, or BIB, an initiative of First3Years and declared April 29 as Baby Day. They are an early childhood collaborative made up of community organizations and families of Baytown who are working to develop community solutions that better support the mental health of very young children and their families. This was the organization’s fifth annual Baby Day, which celebrates a baby’s first three years of life.
The city also declared April 30 through Tuesday as the 54th Annual Professional Municipal Clerks Week. This is a celebration of the importance of the clerk’s office. President Ronald Reagan first signed a proclamation declaring Municipal Clerks Week in 1984. President Bill Clinton signed similar proclamations in 1994 and 1996.
Living along the Texas Gulf Coast means you should be prepared for hurricanes. The city is aware of this and proclaimed April 30 through Tuesday as Hurricane Preparedness Week. This week encourages the community to be ready for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
Another declaration from the city was National Emergency Medical Services Week. This is from May 21 through May 27. It honors the hard work and dedication EMS personnel often provide in challenging and dangerous circumstances with the primary goal of saving lives.
The folks in Public Works also received some recognition from city council. These are the people that maintain and operate infrastructure and provide services vital to the public health, high quality of life and well-being of the people of Baytown. The city declared May 21 through 27 as National Public Works Week.
