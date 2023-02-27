Neighbors say a Baytown man who was mauled by four dogs is in pain but recovering.

The incident happened Thursday in Goose Creek Reserve on Magellan Ridge Lane. A video posted on a Facebook site for the neighborhood run by Chris Champion shows the attack from what appears to be home surveillance footage. It shows the man walking on the sidewalk being followed by one dog, and then more dogs join the first one. He walks past two vehicles, and the dogs appear to be sniping at his legs. He stops, and the four dogs surround him. He tries to back away from the dogs, but the dogs attack him, taking him to the ground.

