Neighbors say a Baytown man who was mauled by four dogs is in pain but recovering.
The incident happened Thursday in Goose Creek Reserve on Magellan Ridge Lane. A video posted on a Facebook site for the neighborhood run by Chris Champion shows the attack from what appears to be home surveillance footage. It shows the man walking on the sidewalk being followed by one dog, and then more dogs join the first one. He walks past two vehicles, and the dogs appear to be sniping at his legs. He stops, and the four dogs surround him. He tries to back away from the dogs, but the dogs attack him, taking him to the ground.
Champion said the video did not belong to him.
“Someone sent it to me,” he said. “I wanted to post it because we did not know who it was, and I wanted whoever it was that it was on video and if they needed it to take legal action or for a police report.”
It was reported on some news outlets the dogs were pit bulls.
“In my honest opinion, I think they were mutts and resembled pit bulls,” Champion said.
Champion said what was not seen in the video was two neighbors heard the man screaming and tried to shoo the dogs away.
“Someone else came and helped the guy. They called 911. An ambulance and fire truck came,” Champion said.
Champion said he told KPRC Channel 2 the man received 19 stitches and three staples due to the dog attack.
A woman claiming to be the man’s daughter posted on Champion’s Facebook site claiming the mauled man is currently stable but in “intense pain.” He is not able to bear weight or walk, the women posted.
Champion said three of the dogs that attacked the man have been euthanized but there is no word on the fourth dog. He added some puppies were confiscated and will be rehomed.
Dog attacks have occurred in Baytown in the past. In February 2022, a 4-year-old boy was killed in the 2700 block of Massey Tompkins when he was attacked by dogs. A neighbor was also injured in the attack. Five dogs were later euthanized.
Champion said he has not seen a lot of dog attacks in his neighborhood since he moved there in 2020.
“This is the first time I have heard of something like this has happened,” he said.
Champion added some are blaming the victim.
“Some people blame the guy, saying he should have done this or that, but it could’ve been a kid or an elderly person,” Championed said. “Some people think punch, kick, scream, run…but people panic and they lose all forms of training.”
Jason Calder, City of Baytown spokesman, issued a statement about the dog attack.
“City of Baytown leaders were disgusted after hearing about Thursday night’s dog attack against a member of our community and we’re hoping for a quick recovery,” Calder said. “The city has ordinances in place to protect both the public and animal owners. However, we fully acknowledge that we have seen an increase in cases of irresponsible pet ownership. In cases like this in the past, owners have been held responsible in many ways, and this one is no different.”
