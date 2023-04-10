illed on Interstate 10 early Monday morning after appearing to argue with a woman, law enforcement authorities said.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported that an unidentified man and a woman were heading west in the main lanes of the 13800 block of I-10, just on the other side of the San Jacinto River bridge. Deputies said the man and woman began to argue while driving. The man stopped the vehicle in the left shoulder and the woman exited. She then crossed the main lanes of the highway and the man followed her.
Deputies said the two reconciled and attempted to cross I-10’s main lanes from north to south. It was around 5:16 a.m., deputies said a driver was behind the wheel of a black 2020 Toyota Tundra in the No. 3 westbound lane when at the same time, the man entered the No. 3 lane on foot. The Toyota Tundra struck him.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted a Tweet about the incident.
“Boyfriend & girlfriend were having an argument. Both exited vehicle and crossed the freeway. Upon attempting to cross the freeway again, the male was struck. The driver drove to a nearby gas station and waited for authorities,” Gonzalez Tweeted.
EMS personnel arrived on the scene and transported the unidentified male to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased due to his sustained injuries, Harris County deputies said. They added the Toyota Tundra driver was cooperating with the investigation.
“He is not suspected of being intoxicated,” deputies said in a report.
Deputies stated the woman was also cooperating with authorities.
The incident caused a traffic backup in the early morning hours of Monday along I-10.
This case remains open and under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.
