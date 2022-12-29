Smith
BPD

A 27-year-old Baytown man has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of aggravated robbery in connection with a sexual assault in Jenkins Park Sept. 1. 

Baytown police said the man, Wildred Smith, has been in jail since Sept. 14 on unrelated charges. The new charges were filed Wednesday, according to Harris County court records.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.