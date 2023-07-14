Taylor Mooney has a lot to smile about as he dashes through hurdles during competition in the Regional Meet in Texas City. Mooney is one of 20 City of Baytown Youth Summer Track Program athletes that qualified for the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s Summer Games in Brownsville later this month.
The City of Baytown Parks and Recreation Youth Summer Track Program competed in the Regional track meet in Texas City last week with 20 athletes qualifying for the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s Summer Games of Texas in Brownsville July 27-30.
“This track season has been unbelievable. Our Parks and Recreation team had a vision for the track program, but our coaches, athletes, and parents have surpassed those expectations,” said Lauren Siple, athletic programs coordinator for the City of Baytown’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Siple added that it is an honor to provide these athletes with an opportunity to grow and get stronger mentally and physically in a sport and seeing the strides they have made along the way.
“We have a ton of talent in this program, and I am excited to see these athletes take this talent and blossom in school and even further beyond that in the future. A big thank you to our coaches and their commitment and dedication to these athletes throughout the summer and track season. Their wealth of knowledge and continuous support will leave a long-lasting impact amongst these athletes. We also thank Goose Creek CISD for allowing the space and facilities for our program to practice and compete in. Good luck to everyone competing in the TAAF State Summer Games in Brownsville.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.