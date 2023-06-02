Lupe and Pete Alfaro are woven into the fabric of the community. They have dedicated themselves to helping others in so many ways. Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital dedicated The Lupe and Pete Alfaro Clinical Education and Training Facility, a 7,112-square-foot state-of-the-art training center, May 31. 

Pete Alfaro has served on the hospital board since 1997. He is a former mayor of Baytown. In one of his four terms as mayor, he was asked to serve on the Patient Family Advisory Council committee, and he quickly said, “Yes.” He also chaired Quality and Patient Safety committee nearly two decades.

