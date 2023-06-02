Lupe and Pete Alfaro are woven into the fabric of the community. They have dedicated themselves to helping others in so many ways. Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital dedicated The Lupe and Pete Alfaro Clinical Education and Training Facility, a 7,112-square-foot state-of-the-art training center, May 31.
Pete Alfaro has served on the hospital board since 1997. He is a former mayor of Baytown. In one of his four terms as mayor, he was asked to serve on the Patient Family Advisory Council committee, and he quickly said, “Yes.” He also chaired Quality and Patient Safety committee nearly two decades.
Lupe and Pete had unexpectedly lost a grown daughter, Debbie, in 2009, when she lived in Henderson, Texas, and needed urgent medical care which was not readily available to her. They never wanted any patient, or patient’s family, to go through the agony and grief they had suffered.
The dedication and ribbon cutting were hosted on the second floor of the Outpatient Center of Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital. Board members of both the Baytown hospital and the Houston Methodist System were present in support of the Alfaro Family. The Alfaros’ children were with them to celebrate, with the exception of one daughter, Sandy, who was traveling abroad.
The training facility provides opportunities for health care professionals, new and seasoned, to hone skills through high-fidelity simulation. “Realistic manikins provide hands-on training for a range of human health conditions, all with the goal of enhanced patient care,” as published in the Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation annual report story ‘Second Nature – Simulation training syncs with unparalleled patient care.’”
“The Outpatient Center was built in 2019. It has truly transformed how we delivery outpatient health care in our community. It truly has been amazing,” said CEO David Bernard.
“I had an old coach who used to tell us, ‘Practice does not make perfect. Perfect practice makes perfect.’
“Today we are naming our education and training facility in honor of an amazing family who are making ‘perfect practice’ possible each and every day for our staff. Here, an experienced nurse becomes an amazing nurse. A novice becomes an expert. Individuals come together to become a team, and teams get together to become highly reliable, which leads to highly reliable predictive work and excellence in everything we do,” said Bernard.
“We modeled it after MITIE (Methodist Institute for Technology, Innovation & Education, a 30,000 sf training facility), located in the Texas Medical Center built in the mid 2000’s. “Thousands of people walk through our doors each year to gain expertise,” said Bernard.
Bernard thanked the Alfaro family for their passion and support, and thanked donors for support as well. “Today would not have been possible without the generous support of others, Sarah and Wayne Baldwin, Cindy and Larry Brill, Community Resource Credit Union, ExxonMobil, Susan and Ronald Hotchkiss, Lee College, Mr. and Mrs. James Lewis, Sherrill and Gilbert Santana and LouAnn and Gary Schmidt,” said Bernard.
“In 2010, we did our first exercise in simulation, which led to the very successful cardiovascular center you know today,” recalled Chief Nursing Officer Becky Chalupa.
The Outpatient Center was designed with the education facility in mind.
“Simulation allows our team to feel confident in their work, invaluable for ongoing and new employees,” said Chalupa. “With high-fidelity manikins, nurses can start an IV in a fake arm before they start one on you,” she added. “When we are training new clinical staff, we can simulate procedures they will see in the real world. During COVID, it was invaluable as we learned how to don Personal Protective Equipment. We had employees who we upskilled to additional things. We are here to provide unparalleled safety quality service and innovation for the entire community. Our donors help make this happen,” said Chalupa.
“These high-fidelity manikins cry, sweat and bleed,” said Associate CNO Dr. Jennifer Vera. “They are the best of the best for our nurses to work with.”
Board Chairman Gilbert Santana addressed the Alfaros, “On behalf of the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital board of trustees, I want to congratulate you for being honored.”
“The Outpatient Center is great. What makes the difference is what happens inside. The hospital is invested in continuing to train professionals,” said Santana. “Pete has been a great example of giving back to the community.”
Director of Spiritual Care Chaplain George Colon offered a prayer at the dedication before the ribbon was cut on the training facility.
Guests toured the facility and observed the Labor and Delivery manikin, operating room manikin and nurse assistants’ manikin in simulation rooms.
“Our dedicated training facility includes:
Four Simulation Rooms
• Two Simulation Control Rooms
• Two Large Classrooms
• One Technology Training Center
• One Conference Room
• One Community Area with Media Gallery and Work Stations.
Group Trainings at The Lupe & Pete Alfaro Clinical Education and Training Facility at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital include:
• Advanced Cardiac Life Support
• Pediatric Advanced Life Support
• Basic Life Support
• Code Team Training
• COVID Code Team Training
• Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infection Prevention Program
• Donning and Doffing of Personal Protective Equipment
• Patient Care Assistant Training
• Proning for Critical Care Patients with COVID-19
• Proning for Conscious Patients for the Medical Surgical Teams
• Runner and Transporter Courses
• Sepsis Training for Nurses, and
• Sepsis Response Team Training for Second-Level Responders,” according to Houston Methodist literature.
Pete Alfaro spoke a few words of gratitude for the occasion. “Lupe and I are honored. We never expected this. We really appreciate it,” said Alfaro. “The hospital is doing a great job. It is an honor to work with everyone at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.”
