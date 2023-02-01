The individuals below are included in the “Making Black History Today Showcase event, sponsored by Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia, (Pct. 2), to be held at J. D. Walker Commuinty Center tonight, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, 7613 Wade Road in Baytown from 6-7;30 p.m.
Andrew J Landry is a nationally known Author and Public Speaker. Landry has a Master Degree in Christian Ministries with focus on Pastoral Counseling. He is the Founder of Where Men Hurt, a non-profit organization designed to provide men of all ages a safe and non-judgmental environment to repair, replenish and revive their spirit through effective and honest communication. He is the author of “Overcoming the Addiction That No One Has” and recently released his 2nd book “After the Violation: A Comprehensive Guide to Healing After Being Sexually Mishandled”. Landry has created safe space for men of all ages, race and backgrounds to come together and gain strength from their brothers through a Christian lens. He has successfully met men where they truly hurt.
Craig Green has been employed with the Baytown Police Department for 24 years. He obtained the rank of Sergeant in January, 2022, making him the first African American supervisor for Baytown Police Department.
Craig graduated from Evan E. Worthing High School, Houston, Texas, in 1989. Later in 1989, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He received an Honorable Discharge in August 1993, and returned to Houston, Texas with his family.
In 1998 Craig joined the Baytown Police Department. Throughout Craig’s career his work ethic has allowed him to transfer quickly to specialized assignments, such as the Harris County Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force Unit and Accident Reconstruction Team, to name a few. Craig currently serves as the Narcotics supervisor. He has been married to his wife, Karen of 32 years. They have three children, Chenea (31), Craig Jr. (27), Axavier (21). One granddaughter, Khloe (7).
Heron Thomas is a lifetime resident of Baytown and a proud graduate of Robert E. Lee High School. Through his non-profit organization, The Thomas Institute of Excellence (TIE) Program, he has dedicated his service to molding the lives of young men through a spirit of service and strong work ethic. This is displayed through his motto, "Service Before Self". Heron has taken his life experiences and used his education, skills, and knowledge to ensure young men are exposed to situations and people who can help them excel in any field. He has been an educator for almost 20 years serving in GCCISD and Barbers Hill ISD where he has helped shape and transform the lives of many young people through his ability to build relationships and motivate them to strive for greatness. He is a proud Central Heights native and University of Houston Cougar. He is the son of Hank and Wonda Thomas, husband to Kausha Thomas, and father to 3 beautiful children Jaylon, Jacie, and Jada.
Lakesha D. Holmes is a Baytown native and founder of The Law Office of Lakesha D. Holmes, PLLC, which focuses on offering affordable legal services to small businesses and estate planning services to families. In 2007, Lakesha started The Law Office of Lakesha D. Holmes, PLLC to help clients start small businesses, draft and negotiate contracts, trademark and copyright law and all things related to business. Lakesha’s mission is now to also help the average family plan with estate planning at an affordable price. A large part of Lakesha’s service involves education, focusing on helping business owners and individuals lower their risks through legal protections. Lakesha graduated magna cum laude from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia and went on to receive her Juris Doctorate - magna cum laude - from Texas Southern University, Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston, Texas. She is deeply rooted in the Baytown community and volunteers in several capacities. Lakesha is a mom of two and is passionate about Jesus, family, and all things business.
Kirven Tillis has been in education for over 25 years. After a series of unfortunate events that included gun violence and an arrest, Kirven at his lowest point asked God to put him in a position to be a positive influence in the lives of others.
From substitute teaching to being a nationally known consultant, Kirven has sought to change lives in the field of education. He was the first African American Administrator employed by the Barbers Hill ISD. When he is not serving the district, he enjoys traveling the country helping educators become better. The teaches the importance of fostering positive relationships and the implementation of discipline strategies that are empathetic and restorative.
Dr. Precious Reimonenq has worked for GCCISD for 24 years. She has served in various roles, teacher, dyslexia specialist, principal and Director of Counseling and Student Wellness, to name a few. She is currently the Director of Social-Emotional Learning and Student Wellness. She has a Bachelors in Elementary Education from Southern University Agricultural and Mechanical College in Baton Rouge, an M.Ed. in Administration and Supervision from Texas Southern University (TSU), and an Ed.D. in Curriculum and Instruction from TSU.
She has been instrumental in developing district-level systems that support students, families, and educators. Under her leadership, The Center for School Behavior Health has awarded Goose Creek CISD a Bronze Level Recognition for advanced work in mental health awareness. Last year, the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) awarded Dr. Reimonenq with the inaugural Heroes and Hope Across Greater Houston award. Dr. Reimonenq has continuously created innovative programs that support the community through challenging times.
J. Warren Singleton was born October 21st. He attended Harlem Elementary and graduated from George Washington Carver High School in 1963. While in high school he participated in football and track and field. Singleton won more awards as an individual than any school did collectively, making him the Carver High School biggest winner of PVIL state competition awards, a record that will never be broken because the school closed in 1967. He is a local historian, guest writer, columnist, community leader, community activist, and a former youth football and track and field coach.
He was employed by Gulf Oil Corporation Cedar Bayou Chemical Plant in 1965. He was the first African-American to be promoted to the shift supervisor position. He retired from Gulf/Chevron in 2000 after 35 ½ years of service. He is currently writing a book.
Singleton has dedicated his life (after retirement) to recognizing local African Americans for their outstanding accomplishments (past and present) to our community, society and country.
