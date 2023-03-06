The La Porte Police Department (LPPD) continues increased traffic enforcement efforts thanks to ongoing assistance from a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Impaired Driving Mobilization (IDM) grant.
The targeted waves of enforcement will include Spring Break (March 3 – March 19, 2023), Independence Day (June 23 - July 09, 2023), and Labor Day (August 18 - September 04, 2023). With this grant, additional LPPD officers will be deployed on an overtime basis during each of these holiday periods to watch for impaired drivers on local roadways.
Anyone operating a vehicle and found to be intoxicated will be arrested. Suspected intoxicated drivers who refuse to provide a breath test will be the subject of a search warrant and have their blood drawn for blood alcohol level testing.
All of TXDOT’s S.T.E.P. (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) campaigns are designed to reduce both motor vehicle accidents and the residual effects incurred by impaired motorists.
The programs have consistently proven to reduce injuries, fatalities, and property damage along major thoroughfares and at high-collision/high-density intersections.
Residents are reminded to drive safely and take comfort in knowing additional traffic enforcement officers are monitoring local roadways.
For more information on La Porte Police Department’s involvement in the state’s various S.T.E.P. programs, please contact them at 281-842-3115 and follow them on Facebook at @LaPortePoliceDepartment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.