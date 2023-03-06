The La Porte Police Department (LPPD) continues increased traffic enforcement efforts thanks to ongoing assistance from a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Impaired Driving Mobilization (IDM) grant. 

The targeted waves of enforcement will include Spring Break (March 3 – March 19, 2023), Independence Day (June 23 - July 09, 2023), and Labor Day (August 18 - September 04, 2023). With this grant, additional LPPD officers will be deployed on an overtime basis during each of these holiday periods to watch for impaired drivers on local roadways. 

