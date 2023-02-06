A hostess (Sarah Richards) waits on a man and woman (Lyle Tate and Janine Corman) on their first date in the comedy, “Mister Literal,” one of 10 short plays opening Friday at Baytown Little Theater. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10-26.
Just in time for the romance season, Baytown Little Theater has a collection of 10 short plays on the theme of Love is in the Air, opening Friday at the theater, 2 E. Texas Ave. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 19 and 26. Tickets are $20 and are available at baytownlittletheater.org or by calling
The 10 plays range from the bittersweet “Fireflies,” where a young man may have more in common with his deceased love than he imagined, to the laugh-out-loud comedy of “Boyfriend Boot Camp,” where a merciless female drill instructor reshapes clueless suitors.
In addition to providing an evening of entertainment, Love is in the Air also showcases the talents of several actors taking on their first directing roles after a months-long director’s workshop led by Jim Wadzinski, who also coordinated the evening of short plays.
Baytown Little Theater has used the format of 10 plays of 10 minutes each (known as a 10x10) several times in the past, providing a sampling of styles on a common theme. Some are being seen on stage for the first time.
More than 160 plays were submitted for consideration. From those, 30 were given to potential directors to choose from. The 10 shows are:
“Binged There, Done That,” by Ken Preuss, directed by Ryan Scheppe, featuring Joshua Figueroa, Danielle Meza, Samuel Gorashko, Lyle Tate, Francisco Moreno, Tammy Skinner Calaway and Daniel Payne.
“Driven to Distraction,” by Bonnie Gardner, directed by Keven Peterman, featuring Rotaxlyn Hudson and Michael Corman.
“This Baby,” by Will Boersma, directed by Jenna Smith, featuring Ash King and Jesus Granados.
“A Memorable One,” by Will Boersma, directed by Erynn Morris, featuring Joshua Figueroa and Rotaxlyn Hudson.
“Mr. Literal,” by Keith Whalen, directed by Cyndi Williams, featuring Samuel Gorashko, Lyle Tate, Kathy Edge, Janine Corman and Sarah Richards.
“Fireflies,” by John Meiners Jr., directed by Julia Jay, featuring Joshua Figueroa, Danielle Meza and Topaz Dickey.
“Planes,” by Wendy Gough Soroka, directed by Mike LaGrone, featuring Janine Corman and Michael Corman.
“Unreasonable Situations,” by Lindsey Brown, directed by Francisco Moreno, featuring Tammy Skinner Calaway and Rotaxlyn Hudson.
“Memories” by John Meiners Jr., directed by Patti Meiners, featuring Jim Wadzinski, Francisco Moreno, Patti Meiners and Janine Corman.
“Boyfriend Boot Camp,” by Keith Whalen, directed by Ryan Scheppe, featuring Jesus Granados, Alan Bernal, Michael Corman and Jenna Smith.
