love is in the air

A hostess (Sarah Richards) waits on a man and woman (Lyle Tate and Janine Corman) on their first date in the comedy, “Mister Literal,” one of 10 short plays opening Friday at Baytown Little Theater. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10-26.

Just in time for the romance season, Baytown Little Theater has a collection of 10 short plays on the theme of Love is in the Air, opening Friday at the theater, 2 E. Texas Ave. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 19 and 26. Tickets are $20 and are available at baytownlittletheater.org or by calling 

The 10 plays range from the bittersweet “Fireflies,” where a young man may have more in common with his deceased love than he imagined, to the laugh-out-loud comedy of “Boyfriend Boot Camp,” where a merciless female drill instructor reshapes clueless suitors.

