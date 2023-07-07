Goslins

The year was 1964 and the Baytown Junior High eighth grade Red Goslins were a scrappy bunch on the football field, some who would later become standouts for the Lee Ganders.

It’s no wonder that BJH was the district championship that year, and the trophy signifiying the accomplishment as well the game ball was enshrined in a display case for all to see over the years at the campus, then located on south end of Bayway near the Exxon docks.

