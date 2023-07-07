The year was 1964 and the Baytown Junior High eighth grade Red Goslins were a scrappy bunch on the football field, some who would later become standouts for the Lee Ganders.
It’s no wonder that BJH was the district championship that year, and the trophy signifiying the accomplishment as well the game ball was enshrined in a display case for all to see over the years at the campus, then located on south end of Bayway near the Exxon docks.
Then came the fire in December 1979, destroying everything in its path.
Albert Contreras, a member of the team, is now looking to bring his former teammates together to organize a reunion of the iconic Red Goslin ’64 district champions.
Contreras is inviting all of his former teammates to a meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. this Wednesday, July 20 at the Sterling Municipal Library to discuss plans for organizing a reunion of the team. Dinner will be provided.
“There are so many great memories and that’s something that the fire could not take away,” Contreras said. “Our group is not getting any younger and this was a special time in our lives to relive one time more.”
Contreras played halfback and defensive guard, and his cousin Eddie was also a member of the championship team.
Another reason that 1964 team is so special is that it is the last squad of players that would play high school football solely at Lee. Goose Creek CISD shifted the boundaries where a portion of BJH students would be zoned to the new Ross S. Sterling High School.
“It was a shame when the split was made,” Contreras said. “We were a tight knit group back then.”
Contreras remembers former players such as receiver Barry Brunson, quarterback Kyle Fullick and running back Tino Garcia.
“Fullick and Brunson could really dominate a game and Tino’s speed caught many people off guard,” he said. “They went on to be great high school players.”
He said Gene Bosse, who was an assistant coach for the ’64 BJH team, made an impact in his life. Bosse went on to join Gander Head Coach Ron Kramer’s squad and would retire from the district after more than 30 years.
“I’ll never forget Coach Bosse,” Contreras said. “He just had a way he carried himself and he was an encourager. If you showed him respect, you would receive that respect in return. Coach not only taught me how to be a good football player, but a good citizen as well.”
Other coaches that served as role models to those who ended up playing for the Ganders included Kramer, Gary Herrington, Bill Groberg and Bill Thompson.
“I hope we are able to get a good reponse and plan a gathering of our old teammates,” Contreras said. Anyone who has questions or ideas can feel free to contact me.
Contreras encourages those who have questions about the reunion meeting or ideas to call him at 832-806-3252 or by e-mail at gander70@gmail.com
