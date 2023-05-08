For those of you who missed it, you missed an opportunity to see a large number of individuals who own Porsche automobiles do their thing Saturday morning, May 7. The owners of 97 Porsches from Baytown and all over the State of Texas assembled at the east end of Buc-ee’s parking lot located at 4080 I-10 in Baytown. They were there to line up and get instructions pertaining to the route they would be taking to do a drive-by in honor of a cancer patient, Douglas Ray “Killer” James. This large number of Porsche owners originally had plans to do this drive-by in hopes of putting a big smile on James’ face, however our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ had other plans.
Even though the members of this Porsche Club had great intentions to honor James – something his daughter Daryl Renee James, family and friends were looking forward to – it was not meant to be. James transitioned to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, May 10, prior to the scheduled drive-by. Almighty God, who knows best, saw that the road was getting rough for James and the hills were getting steeper and harder to climb, so he came and stood beside him and whispered in his ear, “Come… come and rest.” You bade no one a last farewell. You’ve been told about the drive-by, so all is well and he was gone before we knew it and only Almighty God knows why.
This drive-by started at Buc-ee’s and then traveled down John Martin Road, onto I-10 (east), to Hwy. 146 then on to Pinehurst Drive where it entered the Pinehurst 1 subdivision. It then traveled down Pinehurst Drive to Lone Oak Drive and circled around to Willow Oak Drive. Some of the drivers made an exit from the subdivision, while others made another drive by in front of James house. When I decided to drive down this street, I notice a large number of Porsches parked on the right side of the road and a large number of family and friends were in his front yard watching this awesome drive-by. James owned two Porsches (a 1985 911 Targa and a 2002 996), which were parked in his front yard facing each other with his wheelchair in the center bearing the name “Cowboys.” What an awesome tribute to a victim of cancer.
Photos and article courtesy of J. Warren Singleton, a local historian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.