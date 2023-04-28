Baytown is set to celebrate Juneteenth at its third annual festival, with some local musical acts coming to share their talents.
The 2023 Juneteenth Weekend Celebration is scheduled from 5 to 10 p.m., June 17 at Bicentennial Park. You can see a flyer about this and other Parks and Recreation Department events by visiting www.baytown.org/events.
Curtis Poullard and the Creole Zydeco Band kick things off at 5 p.m. DJ Boogie follows him from 6 to 6:30 p.m.
Brandi Holmes takes the stage from 6:30 to 7 p.m. with a Juneteenth Ceremony from 7 to 8 p.m. DJ Boogie plays music again until 8:05 p.m.
Chalie Boy will perform from 8:05 to 8:20 p.m. Big Pokey will play from 8:30 to 8:50 p.m., and then Lil Keke is on stage from 9 to 9:20 p.m.
Slim Thug will close out the show as the headliner, performing from 9:30 to 9:55 p.m. A fireworks display is scheduled for 9:55 p.m.
Vincent Norman, a Baytown-born resident and owner of the UPS Store on Garth Road, has been on the city’s Juneteenth committee since it began in 2020.
I am very happy and honored to be able to bring my resources and expertise to the Juneteenth event,” Norman said.
Norman said for this year’s event, they decided to invite local artists. He said Poullard is a local resident, and Holmes is a Lee High School graduate.
Norman stressed how important these events are for Baytown, as well as the 4th of July celebrations and the Grito Fest.
“It takes all of the departments in the city to be able to bring these types of events together,” Norman said.
Norman thanked city council, Mayor Brandon Capetillo, the legal department, Parks and Recreation, the Baytown Fire Department and everyone that came together to “help do these types of events.”
Norman said the Juneteenth celebration is a kid and family-friendly event.
Former Councilman Charles Johnson said Baytown doing Juneteenth for the third year is something to celebrate.
“It should be talked about among everyone in the city,” Johnson said. “This would not be happening if it were not for council having the foresight back in 2020 to hold this event right before it became a federal holiday. If that does not speak volumes for Baytown, I do not know what does.”
Johnson added that he felt the lineup would probably be the biggest showing for Juneteenth in its three-year history.
Capetillo was pleased to see diversity in the Juneteenth crowd.
“And it continues to grow,” he said. “Baytown continues to attract those in the Houston area to come to Baytown and celebrate Juneteenth.”
Juneteenth celebrates the anniversary of when enslaved people in Texas learned about the Emancipation Proclamation on June 19, 1865. While the Emancipation Proclamation granted freedom in 1862, enforcement of the law did not come to Texas until two and a half years later, when General Gordon Granger of the Union Army announced it in Galveston.
President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on June 17, 2021, recognizing the day as a federal holiday.
