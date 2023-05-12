Some local citizens and out-of-towners shared memories of their mother as part of The Sun’s Mother’s Day special. Here are their thoughts:
Charlotte Jackson
“Perseverance”
Our paths first crossed when she worked at a major retailer. She was struggling to make ends meet while her husband was in prison, her son was a toddler, and she was raising a niece and nephew. No matter how tough life got, she was smiling and trying her best to help others. I remember one time she shared that she never knew her father and her mother had packed her and her siblings up and headed to Texas for a better life when the children were preteens. Her mother eventually succumbed to cancer and somehow, she became the caregiver to her siblings.
As time went on, her siblings were living their own lives and at one point, she ended up raising her niece and nephew when her sister fell on hard times. Imagine how rough doing all of this and working full-time?
Eventually, her husband was paroled, and she found some relief.
Things were moving along, and her husband returned to his old ways, but not before she found out she was pregnant. He returned to prison, and she continued her journey of being a single mom working 40 hours a week, raising teenagers, who came with their own set of growing issues. As time passed, her second son was born, her husband returned from prison and finding a job was even more difficult. The younger son started showing signs of a health challenge and her husband became increasingly more controlling and violent.
One day she showed up at my office wearing a jacket and sunglasses. She asked if she could close the door and talk. As she did, she took off the jacket and sunglasses and let down her guard. He had beaten her the morning before. She had to wait for him to pass out so that she and the two boys could climb out of the bathroom window to leave. The next few months were difficult, but she was able to obtain a lifetime protective order for her and her sons from her husband. He returned to prison with a 10-year sentence. She picked up the pieces, relocated, was able to have the youngest child tested for health issues and continued to work. She was blessed to have an incredible store director who was willing to work around the mounting number of doctor appointments as well as appointments to qualify for assistance. Her son was diagnosed with autism as well as some other challenges. Her older son started acting out, much in part to not having a strong male role model. On her salary and the disability for her younger son, she could only afford apartments that were riddled with crime.
As time passed, her boss was transferred, and it became difficult to work and take off. Eventually, she retired and was able to draw her retirement to purchase a car, as her car had been lost in a flood. She was doing as well as she could taking care of her sons and was able to enroll in college again and eventually graduate.
Her niece became pregnant, and her son was also born on the autism spectrum. She knew she could not take care of her son and asked her aunt to do so. She came by daily but was primarily homeless. The baby’s dad was older, married and recently diagnosed with cancer. He purchased diapers and other items and made a point of seeing his son often.
Then tragedy struck. Her niece was running from an attacker late one night and was hit by several cars. She died instantly. Just a few weeks later, the father wanted to be sure that not only would be baby get survivor benefits from his mom, but he wanted his benefits to help the aunt as well. There was some anger from his wife as well as his two older sons, but before he passed away, the benefits were provided for his son.
This story has much more, including a driver running light this past week, which totaled her care as well as sending both boys to the hospital since it was their side of the car that was hit. But throughout all of this, I have seen my friend not only smile, but persevere. Her life is not easy, but for the love of her family, she will move mountains. Prayerfully, she will be able to return to online courses and complete her bachelors’ degree and pass the teacher certification exam, so that she can be a blessing to many others as well as be able to afford to move out of assisted housing.
When I think about mothers, I think about the love, the smile, and the perseverance that it takes daily. Happy Mother’s Day.
Don Stevens
My mother is Brenda Stevens and has been an amazing gift from God! At a young age she had two children and I kept her busy all day. Regardless of how tired she was, we were always at church. No matter time constraints, we always said our prayers. Whether or not we had the money, we always had a great Christmas. She worked at Baytown Christian Academy for years so we could attend. My Mom was and still is the spiritual foundation in our family. Each day I find myself thanking her more and more for the sacrifices she made for us. As a father now, I see how easy it is to simply let time go by without cherishing each moment. I thank God, I still have my Mama to bandage my wounds (emotional or physical).
Sammbo Dee
My mother’s name is Windy Snyder. I would like just to tell her how much of a great mom she is.. and that she has come very far in life, that we are all so proud of her. And none of us would be the people we are today if it wasn’t for her. Thank you for all that you do! Love your kiddos!
Miracle Mom
Submitted by Don Stevens about a woman who
became a first-time mom at 50.
“Hi, my name is Johnny Ray Marco Stevens. I am three weeks and one-day old, but already can tell you some amazing things about this precious lady that is my Mommy! Her name is Sheilah Requejo and she is beautiful and so loving to me. She prayed for me 30 years ago, then 20 years ago, and finally 10 years ago she concluded that God just wasn’t going to send me away. Then about 10 months ago something from God happened! He decided to send me to her and I have loved every moment since then. I have heard my Mom was from Peru and has been a teacher over 21 years. In fact, she is currently the Channelview ISD Teacher of the Year! She happily retired when she knew I was on my way! She is the greatest example of love I can imagine. She is patient, kind, does not boast and she rejoices in the truth. She is absolutely perfect for me and it was very much worth the wait to finally meet her! Please help me tell her a very Happy 1st Mother’s Day!”
