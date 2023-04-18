Local woman continues to inspire with accomplishments

As a local historian, guest writer and someone who has researched and written many articles about local Blacks, it gives me great pleasure, satisfaction and enjoyment to write this article about Krista LeAnn Huff Lindsey, a young lady that I watched grow up. She is the youngest daughter of Wilbert Huff and Adria Nichols-Hull. She has one sister Amanda Shavonne Huff LaChapelle. When she was 16, her brother, Wilbert “Tuffy” Huff, passed away from heart complications. He was mentally disabled, but he was the strongest person she ever knew. He was her hero.
Her father worked for the Chevron Phillips Cedar Bayou Chemical Plant in Baytown and retired in April 2012.
During a recent telephone call to Wilbert and Adria, I realized that I needed to write this article and nominate Krista for the upcoming 2023 Baytown Sun “20 Under 40 Award.”
Krista was born on May 26, 1990 in Baytown. She attended Stephen F. Austin Elementary School, George H. Gentry Junior High School and Ross S. Sterling High School, graduating in 2008. She resided in Baytown for 20 years before her parents relocated to their retirement home in Huntsville.
Krista was a member of the Baytown Girl Scouts and a Black Women’s Awareness Club debutante. She was also a member of New Testament Missionary Baptist and San Jacinto Christian churches in Baytown. She also became a member of Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Huntsville.
While in high school, Krista was a member of the Honors Symphony Band and Marching Band. She was the marching band field officer, woodwind captain and received the highest honor for University Interscholastic League clarinet solo all four years.
Krista received several scholarships, which included the Black Women’s Awareness Club Scholarship and the University of North Texas Dallas (UNTD) College of Law Academic Scholarship. She graduated from Sam Houston State University (SHSU) in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Studies, with an emphasis in Marketing.
When she graduated from high school, she was overweight and unhealthy. She started college at the University of Texas at San Antonio, but she didn’t get involved in anything because she didn’t have very good self-esteem.
Krista said there wasn’t much she would call “good” about her first college experience. She was a Biology major, but she didn’t like her classes. She hadn’t made any friends, and she was gaining weight and just miserable at college. When she came home during a break, even though she was an extremely intelligent and smart young lady, she simply didn’t want to go back to college.
Krista found encouragement in her brother’s example and decided to try something else. She started eating healthier and working out and got out of a bad relationship. She decided to transfer to SHSU when her parents retired and moved to Huntsville.
While attending SHSU, Krista was a member of Project Sunshine, Emerging Leaders, SpeakEasies, Transfer Student Ambassadors, Senior Class Legacy and Houston Young Professionals.
She felt the need to be a part of Project Sunshine, an organization that works with the disabled, because she felt it was important for families and parents to have a break and for the kids to know they are loved and are special, which she truly understood after the struggles with her beloved brother. This was her way of giving back. Krista feels that giving back a little bit of what her brother gave to her gives her the strength to carry on.
She mentored for Emerging Leaders, an on-going leadership series which teaches students about leadership, communication, individual and group values, team building and active citizenship.
She attended a Texas Leadership Forum which featured team-building activities and service projects. The forum brought together upcoming student leaders from around the state to learn from senators, athletes and other successful figures. The conference taught the students how to be successful in the real world, interviewing skills, networking and more.
Krista said the conference was not only a great opportunity for her future career, but also was an achievement that reminds her how far she has come and the role that SHSU played in that journey.
“I remember being so excited to attend that conference,” she said, “because I felt like it was the beginning of a new journey for me. I had been through a lot in my short life, being only 22 years old at that time. It was like a breath of fresh air to feel like I was coming to the end of a long stressful journey that hadn’t been easy for me at all, and for me to soon be able to finish a goal that I never saw myself getting to after my first experience with college life,” she said. “I felt like I was finally starting to come into my own.”
After a couple of years at SHSU, she won a contract position at the University of Houston to work on digital marketing initiatives for student enrollment. This transitioned into a full-time position as a communication coordinator after she successfully created a marketing campaign that led to a CBS Special being filmed on campus for up-and-coming performer Lizzo.
After graduating, Krista went into business-to-business sales to get her foot in the door of corporate America. While working, she found her passion in marketing and transitioned into owning a marketing consulting business.
“I feel like Sam Houston State University saved my life in a way, because it gave me a new outlook on who I am and can be,” she said.
A year later, Krista was hired as the assistant director of marketing and communications for the UNTD Division of Enrollment.
She is now the associate director of product marketing for Seramont, a diversity, equity and inclusion research and consulting firm based in Washington D.C. that gives Fortune 1000 companies expert guidance, strategies and tools needed to help navigate the ever-changing landscape of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.
In this role, Krista creates marketing materials for their partner companies, conducts informative webinars, sits on their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee and interviews companies for insights. Some of those companies include AAA, Sephora, Eli Lilly and MGM Resorts.
She has interviewed artist and leaders in the entertainment industry, such as Jillionaire, Damon Wayans, Jr., Biggs Burke and Paul Wall. Her work has been used in both print and digital media and has allowed her to climb ranks within corporate marketing at a fast pace.
She is currently attending the UNTD College of Law and is expected to graduate in 2025. Krista is the first in her family to pursue a law degree and is a Juris Doctor candidate with plans to specialize in trademarks and copyrighting, entertainment law or commercial law.
She is pursuing this because she noticed that a lot of everyday people don’t realize what they are reading or signing when they are working with contracts. This will be her way of giving back to the community in hopes of being able to give educational value to those who want to be entrepreneurs or share their artistry.
Krista’s memberships are as follows: Dallas Bar Association, Black Lawyers Student Association, Houston Young Professionals, Education Advisory Board Employee Mentor, University of Houston DEI Committee, Quest Diagnostics Sales Advisory Board and was chosen as the University of Houston Ted Talk speaker in December 2019 for her topic “Overcoming Obstacles.”
Krista is a published writer and graphic designer whose designs for UNTD were used at the Dallas Cowboys facilities and she is an award-winning photographer.
Krista married David Wayne Lindsey on July 31, 2022 in Huntsville. She has one stepson, Judah Christian Lindsey.
Krista’s hobbies are traveling, photography, graphic design, ancestral research and cooking. Her favorite saying is by Justice Sonia Sotomayor: “In every position that I’ve been in, there have been naysayers who don’t believe I’m qualified or who don’t believe I can do the work. And I feel a special responsibility to prove them wrong.”
She has been through some tough life experiences that she credits with getting her to where she is today — losing her beloved brother, her transferring to SHSU, dramatic weight loss, ending an abusive relationship and a close call with cancer.
In learning more about Krista, she talked about her emerging from a bumpy road to SHSU as a leader. To Krista the hills of Huntsville have a special meaning to her. They remind her of the long and sometimes uphill journey she had been on as a student at SHSU.
While working to improve in many areas of her life, she remembered something her father always told her about her last name. He reminded her that she was carrying his last name and to carry it with dignity. Whenever she does something good, she said she feels proud of herself and all the Huffs that came before her.
“My last name is strong because through my leadership and milestones, I am doing exactly what my dad told me to do, ‘carrying my name with dignity.' That is the greatest reward that I could have ever asked for,” said Krista.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown
