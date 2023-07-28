As we all have experienced, the temperatures are definitely heating up and so is the upcoming fall sports season.
Starting Monday, student athletes in Goose Creek, Barbers Hill, Crosby and other school districts around the state will officially begin practices. Well hydrated practices, I’m sure.
This time of year is always exciting as football teams start to take the field to prepare for the Friday Night Lights. However, there’s more than one game in town as girls volleyball, tennis, cross country and water polo are gearing up for competition.
All of these programs deserve our support.
I encourage all parents, friends and others to get out and cheer loud and proud for your teams. It will give these athletes a boost no matter the results of their competition.
Bayou Bowl is back
Great news for Mont Belvieu and the Baytown area. The Mont Belvieu City Council approved support of the 2024 Bayou Bowl to be played at Eagle Stadium.
The event was well attended and provided a boost to the economy in both cities as players, coaches and fans dined at local restaurants and took in local attractions such as the Mont Belvieu Wave Pool and Pirates Bay.
Not to sound too cliche, but the event was a “win-win” for all involved. We look forwarding to covering this annual event next summer
Have a story idea?
Many times, some of the best story ideas come from you – our readers. If you have ideas of a person on program that might make for a good feature story, let us hear from you and we’ll follow up on it.
Looking for correspondents
Do you like to write and have an interest in sports? We cover a lot of territory. I’m looking for stringers that assist in game coverage and reporting. If you’re interested, let’s talk. You may email me atmark.kramer@baytownsun.com.
(0) comments
