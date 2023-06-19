Charles Johnson, who chairs the local Juneteenth Committee, said Milton “Big Pokey” Powell, who had just turned in a rousing performance at Baytown’s Juneteenth Festival, was a local legend.

“We had him here in Baytown, and he was happy and proud to be here,” Johnson said. 

Big Pokey and TracelynWEB.jpg

Tracelyn Manley, daughter of Erin Manley, met Milton “Big Pokey” Powell at Saturday’s Juneteenth festival, which was put on by the Baytown Parks and Recreation Department and the 2023 Juneteenth Committee. Powell gave one of his last performances in Baytown and then headed to Beaumont, where he collapsed at a bar while performing and died later at a hospital.
IMG_5162-pokey-close.jpg

Milton “Big Pokey” Powell at Saturday’s Juneteenth festival

