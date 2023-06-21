Tracelyn Manley, daughter of Erin Manley, met Milton “Big Pokey” Powell at Saturday’s Juneteenth festival, which was put on by the Baytown Parks and Recreation Department and the 2023 Juneteenth Committee. Powell gave one of his last performances in Baytown and then headed to Beaumont, where he collapsed at a bar while performing and died later at a hospital.
Charles Johnson, who chairs the local Juneteenth Committee, said Milton “Big Pokey” Powell, who had just turned in a rousing performance at Baytown’s Juneteenth Festival, was a local legend.
“We had him here in Baytown, and he was happy and proud to be here,” Johnson said.
Powell traveled to Beaumont right after Saturday’s concert and collapsed while performing at the Pour09 Bar and Rooftop. He was taken to a hospital but died Sunday.
Powell was one of the several performers that entertained the crowds at the Juneteenth Celebration at Bicentennial Park on Saturday. He performed along with Slim Thug, Lil Keke, Chalie Boy, Curtis Poullard and Brandi Holmes. Many of the Baytown celebration’s artists were local, including Powell, who was a critical part of the Houston hip-hop scene for decades.
In a statement, Powell’s family officially announced that the famed rapper had died.
“He was well loved by his family, his friends and his loyal fans,” the statement read.
The family said in the coming days they plan to release information about his celebration of life where the public can pay their respects.
Slim Thug, who had performed Saturday at the Baytown Juneteenth festival, said on social media that it was a “sad day for the city” upon hearing the news of Powell’s passing.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner posted about Powell’s passing on his Twitter account.
“The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper #BigPokey family and friends,” Turner stated. “Though many called him ‘low key,’ his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip-hop scene nationally. We are grateful.”
Fellow rapper Bun B said on Instagram that he was not ready for this.
“One of the most naturally talented artists in the city,” Bun B posted. “Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do, and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person.
Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another, and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you, Sensei. Rest in heaven.”
Powell grew up in Houston’s Third Ward and attended Jack Yates High School, where he played football as an offensive lineman and nose guard. He later attended Blinn College and played football there.
Powell then met Robert Earl Davis, better known as DJ Screw, at a party. While Powell had freestyled some, he had not recorded anything until Screw gave him an invitation. Powell sang some lyrics on “June 27th Freestyle,” and the rest was history. The song helped establish Powell as a member of Screwed Up Click, led by Screw. The hip-hop collective also included Big Hawk, Big Mello, Big Moe, the Botany Boyz, E.S.G., Fat Pat, Lil’ Flip, Lil’ Keke, Lil’ O and Z-Ro.
The music made by Screwed Up Click used a turntable technique where the music’s tempo was slowed down and torqued with portions of hip-hop anthems.
Powell’s first album was “The Hardest Pit in the Litter,” released in 1999. It was followed up with “Da Game 2000.” They each sold over 80,000 copies.
Erin Manley took her nine-year-old daughter, Tracelyn, to the Baytown Juneteenth festival and was able to meet Powell.
“She had the opportunity to take a picture and get autographs from every single artist that performed that day,” Manley said on Facebook. “Big Pokey left a lasting impression on her. She cried when she saw the footage of him collapsing. She said he was the nicest and most eager to give her an autograph and take a picture. He was a gentle soul and he will be missed.”
Councilman Ken Griffith said the news of Powell’s passing was sad.
“I send my condolences to his family, and they are in my personal thoughts and prayers,” Griffith said.
Johnson said he was one of the committee members to help bring Powell to Baytown.
“That was his last performance,” Johnson said. “I think that may be the biggest crowd we ever had at Bicentennial Park.”
Jason Calder, City of Baytown spokesman, said the Baytown police on-site estimate was about 25,000 to 30,000 in attendance for this year’s Juneteenth festival.
Powell apparently left Baytown after performing at the festival and headed to Beaumont, where he eventually collapsed and died. A video circulating on social media shows Powell at the Beaumont bar speaking into a microphone and then passing out. He was rushed to a local hospital but died despite efforts to revive him. There has been no official cause of death released as of Monday.
“There is a lot to be said about his character,” Johnson said. “There were a lot of people that ran up to the gated area and asked for a photo (at the Juneteenth festival). With a smile and the word ‘sure,’ he took as many photos and signed as many things as possible with the understanding that not everyone is able to come out and see him when he performs. He was very kind and gracious to anyone that approached him.”
Johnson said he spoke with Powell while he was in Baytown.
“He was excited and happy to be in Baytown,” Johnson said. “He couldn’t believe the crowd that was here in Baytown. He was happy and honored that we had reached out to him and asked him to help with Juneteenth in our city. Not all entertainers are as patient and kind with crowd members and fans as he was.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.